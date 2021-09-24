Leeds United vs West Ham United live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Leeds United vs West Ham United live stream will see the home side attempt to claim their first victory of the season, after a disappointing draw against Newcastle last weekend. However, West Ham will make for a tricky opposition and are riding high after knocking Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford in midweek.

Leeds United vs West Ham United live stream, date, time, channels The Leeds United vs West Ham United live stream takes place Saturday, September 25.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Leeds United were last season's surprise package, finishing a very impressive 9th in the table in their first EPL season for 16 years. This season hasn't started quite so well, with The Whites yet to taste Premier League victory after five match weeks.

A disappointing draw against Newcastle United last weekend was at least followed up by a midweek win on penalties against Championship side Fulham in the Carabao Cup. This result may have grown some confidence in the players, although the full-time score of 0-0 does suggest the team's problems are far from resolved.

Leeds are currently suffering from a serious injury crisis, with the likes of Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison, Diego Llorente, and Robin Koch all sidelined, while Pascal Struijk is still serving a suspension. These injury woes may get even worse for manager Marcelo Bielsa, as both Raphinha and Luke Ayling limped off against Newcastle. Expect a patchwork Leeds side to face West Ham.

The Hammers, on the other hand, are proving that last season's top-six finish was no fluke. They've already claimed eight points from their opening five games, with their sole defeat coming in heartbreaking fashion against Manchester United last weekend. West Ham got their revenge in midweek, dumping the Red Devils out of the Carabao Cup.

West Ham will come into this game the firm favorites, with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, and Kurt Zouma all in fine form. Leeds badly need a win from anywhere, but victory against a resurgent West Ham seems a tall order for such an injury-ravaged side.

Will Leeds manage to claim their first win of the season? See what happens by watching the Leeds United vs West Ham live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. Make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Leeds United vs West Ham live stream wherever you are

The Leeds United vs West Ham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Leeds United vs West Ham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leeds United vs West Ham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Leeds United vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Leeds United vs West Ham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Leeds United vs West Ham live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Leeds United vs West Ham live stream in the UK

Leeds United vs West Ham kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Leeds United vs West Ham) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Leeds United vs West Ham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Leeds United vs West Ham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Leeds United vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Leeds United vs West Ham live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.