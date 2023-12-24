Lakers vs Celtics Christmas Day live stream: How to watch NBA game

Christmas Day may be about gifts, family and giving, but for sports fans, it’s also about having the opportunity to watch basketball while we open gifts. And this year, the NBA is showing up with a staggering five games, starting at noon ET and ending with a Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics Streaming Details Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

Date: Christmas Day (Dec. 25)

Time: 5 p.m. ET

• U.S. channel — Watch on ABC and ESPN via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

But the game we’re interested in most may just be the intriguing matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, a game that will pit LeBron James against Jayson Tatum, and put two of the most capable and compelling basketball teams this year on the court. The game tips off at 5 p.m. ET on both ABC and ESPN.

Like any major matchup in the NBA, there’s plenty to be intrigued about in this Christmas Day matchup. For one, Lebron James, now a veteran trying to play out his final years in the league, is having a stellar 2023-2024 season, with an average of 25.2 points scored. He’s flanked by a Lakers team that’s above .500 and coming off the first-ever in-season tournament championship. This is a team that knows how to win, led by a player who has shown he can win for years.

But even with all that, there’s no guarantee Lebron and the Lakers have what it takes to beat what has been a completely dominant Celtics team. This year, the Celtics lead the Eastern Conference with a 21-6 record and have done whatever they’ve wanted up and down the court. Tatum, meanwhile, has been nothing short of MVP-worthy, with an average of 36.8 points per game, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. If there’s anyone who should have a ball in his hand at a critical moment in the game, it’s Tatum.

Needless to say, the Celtics are entering Monday’s game with an advantage. But Lebron and the Lakers know how to win — especially at home. So get ready for a fun one and read on below to see how to watch the game this Christmas Day.

How to watch the Lakers vs. Celtics on Christmas Day from anywhere

If you're traveling on Christmas Day and just can't seem to find any platform to watch the game on, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with it.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.



How to watch the Lakers vs Celtics on Christmas Day in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Lakers vs. Celtics game will be live on both ABC and ESPN. Both networks are readily available on cable and satellite networks, so you shouldn’t have any trouble watching the game. And if you have an over-the-air antenna, you can also pick up ABC and watch the game completely free.

You can also find ABC and ESPN on several streaming platforms, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and others.

Sling Orange, one of our favorite streaming platforms, offers 40 channels, including ESPN. And at $40 per month, it’s nicely affordable. Another favorite service of ours, Fubo, costs $75 per month and comes with 121 channels, including ABC and ESPN.

Fubo is one of our top picks for watching college basketball and sports in general. Fubo has all of the right networks and the cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch the Lakers vs Celtics on Christmas Day in Canada

The Celtics-Lakers game won’t be available on cable or satellite in Canada, but Fubo Canada streams ESPN, making it a fine option up there.

For those who aren’t Fubo customers, you may want to opt for our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, which will allow you to access another streaming service to watch the games.

How to watch the Lakers vs Celtics on Christmas Day in the UK

If you’re in the U.K., the Lakers vs. Celtics game won’t be aired live, so you’ll need to opt for a VPN like ExpressVPN to access your streaming service and stream from afar.

How to watch the Lakers vs Celtics on Christmas Day in Australia

It’s a similar story in Australia, where the only way to watch the game there would be to log on to ExpressVPN and access your streaming service of choice from Australia.