Killer gaming laptop deal just slashed $210 off the Lenovo Legion Y540

Are you looking for a solid laptop deal to snatch one of the best gaming machines available? You’re in luck, because the Lenovo Legion Y540 15 is currently on a tempting discount at Walmart.

For a limited time only, Walmart has the 15-inch Lenovo Legion Y540 on sale for $1,089. That's saving you a whole $210, making it one of the best deals we've seen so far. And with Walmart's express delivery service, your gaming laptop could be with you within just two days.

Saving you $210, this powerful laptop packs a punch with its 15.6-inch Full HD Anti-Glare display with a beautiful refresh rate of 144 Hz. You also get 512GB of SSD, a 9th Generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of RAM and a battery life of up to five hours.View Deal

This powerful yet sleek gaming laptop is perfect for gamers who aren't looking for extreme specs. This particular model features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz, a decent 512GB of SSD storage, 16 GB of RAM, a powerful Intel Core i7-9750H CPU and a battery life of up to five hours.

With a GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, you can enjoy the stunning visuals of some of the best PC games right now, including Hades, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. The laptop’s SSD storage, meanwhile, will allow you to take advantage of surprisingly quick loading speeds — though if you’re a fan of memory-heavy AAA games such as Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, 512GB might be a little on the small side.

The Lenovo Y540 15 rivals the famous Razer Blade 15, with its slim and sleek design and almost identical gaming potential. Like the latter machine, its light weight makes it great for gaming on the go: at 5.06 pounds, it's a tiny bit heavier than the Razer, but not by much. Aside from a few other Razer-specific features, the Y540 15 gives you pretty much the same powerful specs but for just $1,089, as opposed to the Blaze 15’s price of $1,799 .

