Keurig launches 24 Cups of Cheer advent calendar

It's a little early for many, but coffee lovers looking to get ahead with their festive plans have some good news this weekend. Keurig has just released its annual advent calendar, this year titled 24 Cups of Cheer, so if you're already getting into the holiday spirit you can get prepped with a whole month of different flavors.

Keurig is promising to keep things cosy this year, with both coffee and cocoa drinks behind the 24 doors. There's a range of flavors on offer, from peppermint to dark chocolate hazelnut, and each pod will offer up a different brew to the last. You can pick up the Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer Advent Calendar for $18.99 from Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kroger, Kohls, Walmart, and - of course - Keurig itself.

This year's holiday release includes coffee from Green Moutain Coffee Roasters, The Original Donut Shop, Peet's Coffee, Caribou Coffee, Cinnabon, and Krispy Kreme. Keurig makes some of the best coffee makers on the market, but it's easy to fall into a routine of picking up the same K-Cup pods. There is, however, a massive range of flavors and brands to try, which is one of the biggest draws of the best Keurig coffee makers. Variety packs and advent calendars are an excellent way to test the waters with a new pod selection - you might even find a new go-to favorite.

(Image credit: Keurig)

With a new brew every day, coffee lovers will be able to celebrate the holidays all month long. However, if you're after a little more control over the flavors on offer, there are plenty other variety packs up for grabs from as little as $19.95 at Amazon.

You'll need a Keurig to make the most of this pack, though, so if you don't already have a pod machine in the kitchen, you'll find all the lowest prices on the best models just below.

