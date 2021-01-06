January sale at Best Buy knocks up to $250 off Arlo security cameras

Best Buy is kicking off its January sales with massive price cuts on a wide range of Arlo doorbells and security cameras.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $550 off select Arlo doorbells and security cameras. After discount, you prices start as low as $47.99. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen on Arlo products in recent months.

January sale at Best Buy

Arlo Audio Doorbell: was $79 now $47 @ Best Buy

The weather resistant Arlo Audio Doorbell notifies you when guests arrive at your door. Built-in controls let you choose preferred chimes, adjust volume, and talk with visitors. As part of Best Buy's January sales, it's now $32 off. View Deal

Arlo Video Doorbell: was $149 now $117 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice Arlo Video Doorbell packs all of the features you'd want in a video doorbell, minus the high price tag. It offers 1536 x 1536 video resolution, 180 degrees field of view, and Alexa/Google Assistant support. It's now $32 off. View Deal

Arlo Q Indoor Security Camera: was $279 now $201 @ Best Buy

With its great video quality, strong motion/sound detection, and free cloud storage plan, the Editor's Choice Arlo Q Indoor Security Camera is one of the best home security setups you can buy. You get 1080p resolution, two-way audio, night vision, and a 130-degree viewing angle. This 2-pack is now $78 off. View Deal