Hurry! Our favorite SimpliSafe home security systems are on sale at Best Buy

SimpliSafe makes some of the best DIY home security systems we've tested. Now that the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale is live — I've spotted a handful of solid deals on SimpliSafe home security systems.
For example, right now you can get the SimpliSafe 7-Piece Indoor Security System for just $114.99 at Best Buy. That's $115 off and one of the best deals I've seen for this bundle. It includes a Base Station (brains of the system), keypad, motion sensor, and four entry sensors to protect doors, windows, and cabinets.
Meanwhile, the SimpliSafe 8-Piece Outdoor Home Security System is also on sale for $374. This bundle is similar to the above-mentioned bundle, but also includes the Outdoor Security Camera Series 2, which keeps watch with a 140 degree field of view, 1080p resolution, and color night vision.
