January sale at Amazon secretly takes $10 off Ring Fit Adventure

The Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure is a fun way to squeeze in a workout while video games. However, like the Switch, it's been near impossible to find. Fortunately, these January sales are slashing its price.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure on sale for $69.99. (You must add it to your cart to see this price). That's the first time we've seen the device on sale this year and the lowest price we've ever seen for it. (This sale will likely sell out fast, so be sure to check out our guide on where to buy Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure).

The Ring Fit Adventure has been a life saver during the pandemic. It consists of two accessories — a Ring-Con and a Leg Strap. The Ring-Con is a flexible hoop with two pads for pushing and pulling the ring in and out. You slide your Joy-Con into it much like how you would with the Nintendo Labo. The Leg Strap goes around your thigh and also contains a slot where you slide in your Joy-Con. (Joy-Cons not included).

In our Ring Fit Adventure review, we were able to figure out how to use the Ring-Con relatively fast. Ring Fit Adventure, the name of the included game, is an obstacle course-style adventure that'll have you running in place, pulling on the Ring-Con, and performing repetitive sets of squats.

Overall, it's a fun device for all Switch owners and rarely do you find it in stock and on sale.