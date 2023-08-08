iPhone 15 USB-C port just captured on camera — yup, Lightning is dead

The iPhone 15's USB-C port was already heavily rumored as one of this year's big changes to the iPhone, and now there are new images that may just prove it.

Twitter/X users lipilipsi and John011235 posted the same image of what are allegedly the USB-C ports of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max, plus their attached circuitry and internal connectors.

(Image credit: @lipilipsi / @John011235 / X)

Reliable rumors of the iPhone 15 USB-C port have been circulating for some time now. Apple using the common USB-C standard for its iPhones would be a significant change to say the least, considering we've had ten years of iPhones with Lightning ports, and before that a different Apple proprietary port in the form of the 30-pin connector. Not only would this make things simpler for users to charge all their devices with a single cable, but it could also offer the iPhone faster data and charging, and potentially other fun new features like Thunderbolt 3 compatibility for use with external displays.

An upgrade with several possible catches

Arguably Apple's being pushed into this decision rather than making it independently. By next year, new iPhones would need to use USB-C regardless because the European Union is ordering all mobile devices sold in the region to use a common connector.

However, Apple may still try to keep its Made for iPhone program going by locking full functionality behind licensed USB-C accessories, although EU representatives have warned that this would go against its law.

Another unfortunate complication could be that the USB-C ports on the non-Pro iPhone 15 models may not be any faster than the Lightning port they replace. While the Pro models will get a thorough upgrade to their ports, the basic iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could apparently retain the same USB technology that powered the Lightning connector behind the new port shape.

All of these USB-C rumors will be proven true or false at the iPhone 15's launch, which we expect will happen during an Apple September Event on either September 12 or September 13. Hopefully Apple will also confirm other big features we've heard tips for, like a 3-nanometer chipset for the Pro models, or the iPhone 15 Pro Max's periscope zoom camera.