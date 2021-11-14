iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Biggest rumored differences

An iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13 preview is what you need if you’re on the fence about getting the iPhone 13 or you’re just wondering how the new iPhone for 2022 could be different from the current models. It’s pretty early days in terms of iPhone 14 rumors, but we’ve seen enough reports and leaks to give you a sense of what could be in store.

If the iPhone 14 rumors are legit, the biggest iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 change could be the design, as we’ve heard that Apple could ditch the notch on at least some models while also eradicating the camera bump around back. But there’s a lot more that could be on the way in terms of specs upgrades, camera improvements and even a new model as Apple tries to hold to its best phone title.

Here’s how the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 stack up based on the rumors and leaks so far.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Models and names

(Image credit: Front Page Tech | Renders by Ian)

Get ready for a potentially huge shakeup to the iPhone lineup with the iPhone 14, as the mini could be killed. We’ve already heard about slow sales for the iPhone 12 mini, as it reportedly accounted for just 5% of overall sales during January 2021. And we don't expect the iPhone 13 mini to generate much more interest.

So what would take the iPhone 14 mini’s place? It turns out the regular 6.1-inch iPhone 14 could be the smallest model in the lineup, with Apple offering a 6.7-inch iPhone Max. The iPhone 14 Pro series would also get 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models.

People just seem to have moved on from wanting smaller phones.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Design

(Image credit: Front Page Tech | Renders by Ian)

The iPhone 13 didn’t really change much on the design front, with the exception of a smaller notch and a slightly different camera arrangement. But the iPhone 14 could look pretty radically different based on some early leaks.

According to Apple tipster Jon Prosser, who has a mixed track record on Apple rumors, the iPhone 14 could ditch the notch that’s been around for several years in favor of a punch hole camera up front. At least this would be the case for the iPhone 14 Pro series.

This would be no small feat, as Apple would need to shrink the tech required to make Face ID happen. But apparently Apple analyst Min-Chi Kuo agrees with Prosser on this possible change.

In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro could get rid of the camera bump with all of the sensors sitting flush with the rear glass. The trade-off would be a slightly thicker chassis. Other rumors include a titanium frame and the return of round volume buttons.

There have been some rumors that Apple could finally adopt a USB-C port and finally retire Lightning, as it is facing pressure from the EU to adopt the standard. But at this point we doubt that will happen, since Apple is more likely to come out with a port-less iPhone in the future.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Price

We have heard no credible price rumors for the iPhone 14, but we would anticipate a price increase if the mini model is going away. That means the iPhone 14 could start at $799 (the mini was $699), and the rumored iPhone 14 Max could go for $100 more at $899. This is just speculation at this point.

We would anticipate that the iPhone 14 Pro would start at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max $1,099, but it’s too early to say what direction Apple might go. In the meantime, if you're looking for the lowest price on the current iPhone check out our iPhone 13 deals roundup.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Chip and performance

(Image credit: Apple)

The bad news is that the iPhone 14 may not feature a 3 nanometer chip due to technical challenges, as reported by The Information. But the new rumored A16 Bionic chip could be based on a a 4nm process, which would still be an upgrade from the 5nm A15 Bionic. This is according to Digitimes.

However, in the same report Digitimes notes that Apple partner TSMC is moving to a new N4P process, which is based on 5nm. But even this enhancement is tipped for a 11% performance boost and 22% gain in power efficiency.

Regardless, the iPhone 14 should be faster than the best Android phones once again if recent history is any guide.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Touch ID

(Image credit: the Hacker 34)

This would seem like a no brainer. We’re almost in 2022 and we’re still wearing masks in a lot of places, whether it’s public transit, airports or the movies. So why force people to use Face ID when it doesn’t work with masks?

A number of rumors have pointed to Apple potentially offering in-display Touch ID with the iPhone 14, which would give people a viable alternative to Face ID. Heck, I’d settle for a fingerprint sensor in the power button, which the current iPad Air uses.

There’s also a rumor from Jon Prosser that Apple has been testing an enhancement of Face ID to work with masks, but there’s no telling if that will be ready in time for the iPhone 14. Apple reportedly began testing this feature before the iPhone 13 shipped.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Cameras

(Image credit: Front Page Tech | Renders by Ian)

There’s really not much in the way of iPhone 14 camera rumors yet but one report from Apple analyst Min-Chi Kuo says that Apple may jump from a 12MP main sensor on the iPhone 13 to a 48MP wide camera on the iPone 14.

This wold be a big upgrade in resolution, even if it would still trial the 108MP sensor in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Then again, the iPhone 13 is currently the best camera phone despite offering just a 12MP sensor. Image quality is measured by a lot more than megapixels.

Another upgrade could come on the iPhone 14 Pro models, as Apple is reportedly working on a periscope-style zoom camera. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max have a 3x optical zoom, but that’s not as impressive as what some Android phones can muster.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: 5G

The iPhone 13 is certainly one of the best 5G phones, but the iPhone 14 could take things to the next level with a new Apple-made modem.

At least that’s the expectation following Apple’s acquisition of Intel’s modem business in 2019. Apple has been relying on Qualcomm’s 5G modems for the past couple of generations, but we’d like to see what kind of leap the iPhone 14 could make with a homegrown Apple modem, whether it’s in terms of performance, efficiency or both.

iPhone 14 vs iPone 13: Outlook

The iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison will get much more interesting as more rumors emerge but even now it looks like the new iPhone 14 could be a fairly big departure in terms of design, specs, cameras and more. And, of course, the addition of a possible big-screen iPhone 14 Max to replace the mini would be a major deal if it happens.

Stay tuned to our iPhone 14 rumor hub as more details emerge about Apple’s next iPhone.