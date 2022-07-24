iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Biggest upgrades to expect

The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to succeed the iPhone 13 Pro this fall, and bring with it some exciting new upgrades. The new Pro iPhones will likely continue features from last year's models — including 120Hz displays and telephoto cameras — but there is a lot more in store based on the leaks and rumors.

While we're worried about how boring the standard iPhone 14 may end up being, the iPhone 14 Pro could be gaining things like a new punch-hole design, much improved cameras, an always-on display and more. Unfortunately, that may come along with the highest ever starting prices for an iPhone, so you'd better be saving up if you're tempted to buy one,

There's still some time to go until the Apple September Event (which we hear could be September 13) so for now we've gathered together all the rumors we've heard so far to compare the iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your iPhone 13 Pro, are wondering which model to go for once both are available to buy or want to know how Apple could maintain its grip on our best phones list, this guide should help you figure it out.

iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: price

At $999/£949 and $1,099/£1,049 respectively, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are already pretty expensive phones. But unfortunately, and unsurprisingly, there are rumors of a $100 price increase for both Pro handsets according to multiple sources.

Apple's likely to stop selling the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max once the iPhone 14 launches, since that's what happened to both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro in previous years. You'll likely be able to find iPhone 13 Pro handsets at third-party retailers and cell carriers for a little while after they're discontinued though.

iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: design

A render of the rumored iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: Madmix)

The iPhone 14 Pro rumors say that the most obvious change from the iPhone 13 Pro will be that the front notch will get replaced with separate cut-outs for the selfie camera and the Face ID sensors.

You can see how this may look in the renders on this page, or in these alleged images of iPhone 14 series display panels. While the iPhone 13 series reduced the size of the Face ID notch for the first time since its introduction on the iPhone X, the new pill-and-punch-hole cutout design would give back more screen real estate to actual pixels, making it less obstructive when using an app in fullscreen mode.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We had thought there would be a more obvious new look for the back of the iPhone 14 Pro too, but it now looks like it'll be basically the same as the iPhone 13 Pro. One subtle difference is the already large rear camera bump could be getting even larger to house some rumored upgrades. As a result, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max cases don't seem to fit the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max based on their schematics.

A photo of the iPhone 13 Pro (Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 14 Pro should still have a Lightning port rather than a USB-C port for power and data transfer too. That may change next year though, due to changes in the law in the EU and demand for similar legislation in the U.S.

For colors, the only noteworthy rumor is that this year's unique iPhone color could be purple, in a matte-textured guise for the Pro models. Otherwise, we'll probably see silver, gray and gold again, with another color option likely arriving in mid-2024 as Apple's done for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: display

Once again, we should see the Pro iPhone for this year feature a 6.1-inch display, and the Pro Max version sport a 6.7-inch display. This description may be deceiving though, as the screens may be ever so slightly larger than the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max thanks to reduced bezel sizes.

(Image credit: Souta)

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduced ProMotion adaptive 120Hz displays to the iPhone for the first time, allowing for a display that's both smoother and more power efficient. The rumors for the iPhone 14 Pro say that it could get an improved version of this tech that can scale down to 1Hz instead of 10Hz.

Not only would that mean reduced power consumption, but it would enable the rumored iPhone 14 Pro always-on display that Apple could also be adding. This will apparently let you see widgets like those you can add to your lock screen in iOS 16 on your phone even when it's locked, allowing for convenient updates at a glance.

iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: cameras

The iPhone 13 Pro used 12MP sensors for all four of its cameras, but the iPhone 14 Pro is reportedly getting a 48MP main camera for higher resolution or brighter images, depending on how Apple wants to tune it. We could also see 8K video recording from the iPhone 14 Pro, which would be a first for Apple.

(Image credit: Souta)

The other back cameras on the iPhone 14 Pro series — the ultrawide camera and the telephoto lens — are apparently staying the same as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max's. Apple's long-awaited first periscope camera apparently isn't ready just yet, so it will likely be another year or two before we see an iPhone with zoom capabilities higher than 3x magnification.

(Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile on the front, the iPhone 14 Pro could be acquiring an upgraded selfie camera with a larger aperture and autofocus. These should make for brighter ans sharper selfies.

iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: chip and performance

We should see a new A16 Bionic chipset running the show inside the iPhone 14 Pro, an upgrade on the iPhone 13 Pro's A15 Bionic. This new silicon is an upgrade that the regular iPhone 14 won't get apparently, possibly making the gap between the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro larger than previous years.

(Image credit: Technizo Concept/Let's Go Digital)

Alleged benchmarks for this new chip show around a 5% total increase in performance compared to the iPhone 13 Pro, possibly due to Apple moving to faster LPDDR5 RAM. The same source says this new chip will also have an impact on the iPhone's camera abilities, too, and help increase the iPhone 14 Pro's battery life.

iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: battery

We've not heard much about the batteries inside the new iPhone Pro models, but one source says that the iPhone 14 Pro will supposedly get an increase in capacity compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max could actually get a small decrease from what was in the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the same source claims.

(Image credit: Future)

That sounds like bad news for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but hopefully it won't be. For one, the battery life of the iPhone 13 Pro Max was already excellent so a few milliamp-hours less shouldn't make a big difference. Also, Apple may have introduced other changes, such as through the new chipset, that will help the phone be more efficient, allowing it to last as long or even longer than last year's model.

No iPhone rumormongers have made new claims about charging speeds for the iPhone 14 series. Therefore we expect to see the iPhone 14 Pro use the same 20W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless charging tech as the iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: outlook

The update from iPhone 13 Pro to iPhone 14 Pro looks like it will be pretty dramatic. The new notch design, 48MP camera, improved chipset and improved always-on display would all certainly set the iPhone 14 Pro apart from its predecessor,

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / Ian Zelbo)

These changes may come at a literal cost, though, and a price hike doesn't sound great in this economy. Also we're a little apprehensive about the punch hole and pill-shaped notch and whether they'll prove more distracting than the current design.

For now, make sure you keep up to date with our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hubs for the latest rumors, and re-read our iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max reviews to get an idea of those models' strengths and weaknesses.