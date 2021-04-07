iPhone 13 new color just leaked — and it looks gorgeous

Someone at Apple may have been glancing enviously at the Phantom Black Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, as a new leak has claimed there will be a matte black iPhone 13.

The leak comes courtesy of a YouTube video from EverythingApplePro made in conjunction with regular leaker Max Weinbach, and shows off what a matt black iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max could look like. It looks pretty classy to us.

Echoing the current design of the iPhone 12 Pro, the back of the rendered iPhone 13 Pro is matte with a shiny black camera module, while the sides look like a shiny dark stainless steel. It’s not exactly a mind-blowing use of color but Apple has never made a pure matte black iPhone Pro before.

Cupertino has used matte black before with the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in 2016. But after that, a matte black finish seemed consigned to iPhone history. The darkest shades you can get on Apple products tend to be the Space Grey on its iPads and MacBooks, and the iPhone 12 Pro is available in a rather fetching Graphite finish as well as a deep blue.

But pure matt black would be new for the modern iPhones and likely appeal to a lot of people who like their phones to give off the sense of being an expensive watch from the likes of Rado. And of course, it would help the next iPhone Pro offer a color that Samsung made a song and dance about with the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

However, according to the leak the matte black color of the iPhone 13 Pro is in fact "redesigned graphite.” That’s potentially marketing speak for the as-yet-unannounced phone. But to our eyes, it’s basically matte black.

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

For those wanting a little more brightness in their lives, then Apple is tipped to have a suite of colors for the iPhone 13 range, including a new orange color, which in renders appears rather striking if potentially divisive.

Those of you who don't care about your phone's color can rest assured that the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are tipped to come with a suite of upgrades. A more powerful A15 chipset is a given, but there are also rumors that the iPhone 13 range will come with a smaller notch, a Touch ID sensor in the display and 120Hz refresh rate screens for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro max.

Improved photography performance is also expected. The iPhone 13 Pro models are tipped to get a better ultrawide camera for better low-light performance, and all four iPhone 13 devices may offer sensor-shift stabilization.

We’re not expecting a revolution in iPhone design, but more an evolution of the existing iPhone 12.