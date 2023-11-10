iOS 17.2 adds the Sensitive Content Warning to more apps — keeping unwanted nudity out of your phone

iOS 17's Sensitive Content Warning designed to prevent seeing stuff that you really can’t unsee. So if someone sends you images containing nudity, Apple will blur the contents and warn you about it. With the impending launch of iOS 17.2, this feature is now expanding to more places.

Originally the Sensitive Content Warning only applied to AirDrop, Contacts, Messages and FaceTime Video Messages. It was also available on Messages for Mac, and Messages and Contact Posters on Apple Watch. This was a good starting point, but clearly Apple felt that wasn’t enough — and we’re inclined to agree.

So where will you find the Sensitive Contact Warnings in iOS 17.2? The filter is now being applied to stickers in the Messages app and Contact Posters in the Contacts app. Both of which are ways that people could try and send images with some kind of nudity.

Thanks to the update, the Sensitive Content Warning can detect the explicit content and blur it before it has a chance to stain your memories forever.

Right now, though, iOS 17.2 is only available to beta testers. So if you want to be able to check out this updated nudity-filter, you’ll need to install the iOS 17 public beta on your iPhone. If that’s not an option for you, you’ll have to sit tight and wait for the public version of the software to roll out later this year.

You’ll also have to head into the settings and enable the Sensitive Content Warning, since it’s disabled by default. The short version is that you need to head to Settings > Privacy & Security and look for the Sensitive Content Warning option. We have a more detailed guide on how to get everything set up, and it is simple enough that it only takes a few minutes.

That way you can keep your phone free of unwanted nudity and, most importantly, out of your brain.