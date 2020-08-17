Inter vs Shakhtar live stream: Where to watch Europa League semi-finals

Inter vs Shakhtar start time and channels Today's Inter vs Shakhtar match starts at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT, so you've got a few hours before it all goes down. an hour before it starts. The match will be broadcast on CBS All Access (among other channels) in the U.S., while UK viewers can watch Inter vs Shakhtar on BT Sport.

It's almost time for the Inter vs Shakhtar live stream that will show us who goes on to face Sevilla on Friday. And the center of Inter Milan's story lies coach Antonio Conte, who is speculated to possibly leave the team, despite being two wins away from the Europa League's trophy.

And while Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez are seen as a solid bet on the Italian side, nobody is saying Shakhtar doesn't pose a challenge. On the opposite side of the field Kemal Ademi, Arthur and Fabian Frei look to lead Shakhtar Donetsk to its second European final ever, the first since 2009.

Inter Milan's also got a hot streak putting wind in its sails, having won its last 5 matchups, including Bayer Leverkusen to advance this far. Shakhtar got here through beating FC Basel.

Given those stakes, you won't want to miss Inter vs Shakhtar today. Here's where you can catch a live stream of the Europa League semi-final, along with tips on using a VPN to find the match if it's not available in your area.

How can I use a VPN to watch Inter vs Shakhtar?

Don't worry if you happen to be some place where the Inter vs Shakhtar match isn't readily available. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location, making it appear as if you're surfing the web from elsewhere. That removes any geolocks that might prevent you from watching a Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich live stream.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and can access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Inter vs Shakhtar live streams in the U.S.

CBS All Access has the coverage of every Europa League match for the remainder of this year's tournament. That means you'll need to subscribe to the $5.99-a-month service if you want to watch Inter vs Shakhtar in this country. The good news is you won't need a cable subscription to use CBS All Access — it's a separate streaming service.

It's also on fuboTV, one of the best streaming services, with UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com and Univision NOW on the fubo Standard package.

CBS All Access: CBS's $5.99 a month streaming service not only includes Champions League coverage, but also live sports on CBS channels plus other prime-time programming. CBS All Access includes original programming, too, such as the Star Trek original series Picard and Discovery.

Fubo.TV: For $59.99, you can get more than 100 channels with Fubo.TV, with many offering live sports. A cloud DVR feature lets you record events like the Inter vs Shakhtar match to watch later.

Inter vs Shakhtar live streams in the UK

BT Sport broadcasts Europa League matches in the UK, with BT Sport 1 handling the Inter vs Shakhtar match. If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25.

Inter vs Shakhtar live streams in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch Inter vs Shakhtar by subscribing to the DAZN streaming service, which carries all Europa League matches. You can sign up for DAZN and get a 1-month free trial, which will run through the end of the Europa League tournament on August 21.

Inter vs Shakhtar live streams in other countries

Here's a selection of where you'll find coverage of Inter vs Shakhtar in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Austria: DAZN

DAZN France: RMC Sport en direct

RMC Sport en direct Germany: DAZN, TeleClub Sport Live

DAZN, TeleClub Sport Live India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

SCTV, Vidio Ireland: BT Sport 1, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport App, BT Sport Extra

BT Sport 1, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport App, BT Sport Extra Israel: Sport 1

Sport 1 Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, TV8, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia

Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, TV8, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte

ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte Spain: Movistar+, Gol

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.