Hurry! This Amazon deal just slashed $100 off the MacBook Pro M1

Spring is finally here, and MacBook deals are getting that much hotter. So if you found yourself here searching for a solid deal to score a powerful laptop from Apple, we've got you covered.

For a limited time only, Amazon has the MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip on sale for $1,199. That's saving you a total of $100 off its usual price, making it the biggest price drop we've seen so far. And with Amazon's fastest delivery service, your brand-new MacBook Pro will arrive at your doorstep in as little as three days. Amazon also has the same model with 512GB of storage on sale for the same $100 discount.

The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops from Apple. This sleek machine delivers a great performance with its powerful Apple M1 chip, which sports 8-cores in a CPU/GPU combo. It also has a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB (or 512GB) of SSD storage and a superb battery life of up to 20 hours. This Apple laptop also features a handy Touch Bar, which allows you to create your own personalized shortcuts to your favorite apps, emojis and preferred languages. Although, many users don't use the Touch Bar as much as Apple had hoped.

In our MacBook Pro M1 review, we were also impressed with its bright and colorful display (500 nits of brightness), a surprisingly comfortable typing experience and the stunning graphics capabilities. And although the design is a bit dated, overall this laptop thrives thanks to its blazing performance.

See for yourself, the MacBook Pro M1 managed to score 5,945 on on the multi-core portion of the test using Geekbench 5.1 (which measures its overall performance). This number beats the 5,319 score from the Dell XPS 13 and the Asus ZenBook 13’s 5,084, with both of those machines featuring 11th gen Intel Core i7 CPUs.

This model is available in two different colors: Silver and Space Gray.

All-in-all, the MacBook Pro M1 delivers everything you need to be productive: a long lasting battery life, power and great visuals. And now that it's $100 off, this laptop is that much more desirable.

