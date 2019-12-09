Hurry! The awesome HP Elite Dragonfly is already $1,200 off

Green Monday 2019 offers discounts of some of the best laptops you can buy. So if you're in the market for a new laptop for the boardroom, the just released HP Elite Dragonfly is already $1,200 off.

Currently, you can get the HP Elite Dragonfly for $1,687.72 via coupon code, "SMBHOL10" direct from HP. Normally, this laptop is priced at $2,885, so that's $1,197.28 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Windows 10 Pro laptop.

It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all season.

HP Elite Dragonfly Notebook PC: was $2,885 now $1,687

This HP Elite Dragonfly laptop features a 13.3-inch 1080p touch display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB or RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. For a limited time, you can save $1,197.28 via coupon, "SMBHOL10".

The HP Elite Dragonfly laptop on sale features a 13.3-inch 1080p touch display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB or RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

In sister site Laptop Mag's HP Elite Dragonfly review, they found its gorgeous, lightweight design, 13-hour long battery life, comfortable keyboard, and solid performance impressive. It was given an overall rating of 4 out a 5 stars and an Editor's Choice award.

In terms of design, the Elite Dragonfly sports a magnesium case with a smudge resistant Full HD display. Even though the Dragonfly is designed for work, its vivid 1920 x 1080 touch panel is great for movies and TV shows as well.

During real-world performance testing, the Elite Dragonfly breezed through multitasking without a hitch.

Port-wise, this laptop is fitted with an HDMI 1.4 port, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a headphone jack. This makes it easy to connect an external monitor, hard drive, SSD card or headset.