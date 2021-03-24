Hurry! Save over $500 on the Dell XPS 13

If you're looking for Black Friday-like sales to score yourself the ultimate work-from-home laptop, don't worry: we've already found one for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 for $849 when applying this "250OFFXPS" coupon. Dell already has this model on sale for $251 off the original price, so you can save a total of $501 when using the above coupon at checkout. That makes this deal one of the lowest prices we've seen for the XPS 13 so far. And the one-year hardware warranty is already included when purchasing directly from Dell.

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. For a limited time, you can get this sleek machine for just $849 when applying the "250OFFXPS" coupon at checkout. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge touch display, Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

We've previously found the Dell XPS 13, one of the best laptops around, for even less — as low as $799 in once case. However, those models offered a less exciting list of specs, like only having 4GB of RAM or a small 128GB SSD.

Now, this particular laptop stands out from the crowd with its 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge display, Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a full 512GB of SSD space. This set of specs is perfect for handling work-related tasks, as well as simply surfing the web or catching up on some of the best Netflix TV shows.

In our Dell XP3 13 review, we loved its incredibly slim and appealing design, portability and the comfortable typing experience. We were also fond of the XPS 13's InfinityEdge display, meaning it has ultra-thin bezels, giving you more screen space for multi-tasking. During our XPS 13 tests, we could easily hop between 20 Chrome tabs while running over software in the background.

Overall, the XPS 13 would be a great bargain for its reduced price of $1,099, and is an absolute steal at $849 with the aid of that coupon. Hurry though, as the last time we've seen these kind of savings they didn't last long. Still, in case you want to read up on a few other options, be sure to check out our roundup of some of the best cheap laptop deals available right now.