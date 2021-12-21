Hurry! Save $250 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 — plus get free Galaxy Buds 2 and a case

Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is pricey, it's also the best foldable phone currently on the market. Well, for today only, it's slightly less expensive thanks to a Samsung winter sale.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just $1,549 at Samsung, a saving of $250. And you can save even more if you trade-in, potentially paying as little as $649 for the phone.

In addition to the lower cost, you'll get a pair Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds for free, as well as a first-party Samsung leather phone case. The buds normally cost $149, while the case would normally set you back $79. So even without trade-in, you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 3, wireless earbuds, and a leather case for a total discount of $470.

Galaxy Z Fold 3: was $1,799 now $1,549 @ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: was $1,799 now $1,549 @ Samsung

Samsung has taken $250 off the price of its most expensive phone, and you'll get a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds and a leather phone case for free. If you've got a phone to trade-in, you can reduce the cost even further.

This deal is only available today (December 21) only, so don't hang about. It ends at 12 p.m. ET.

The Samsung store isn't the only place with a great Z Fold 3 deal at the moment, though. You can get a Z Fold 3 for $1,549 on Amazon, and they throw in the same free pair of Galaxy Buds 2. Unfortunately, you won't get the free phone case, but as far as we can tell this sale should last longer than the end of the day (as long as stock doesn't run out first.) If you just want the phone, you can get a Phantom Green Z Fold 3 on Amazon for $1,449, a saving of $350.

In our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review, we found the phone to be a big improvement over Samsung's previous foldable efforts. It's more durable, and the foldable design gets you a big 7.6-inch external display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The cameras are stellar, and the strong performance of the phone means it multitasks like a pro. You can also finally use the S pen with it, although this is an accessory that's sold separately.

Still not sure the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is for you? Check out our list of the best phone deals to find your perfect phone.