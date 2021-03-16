Hurry! MacBook Pro M1 just dropped to $1,149 on Amazon

As we're approaching April, MacBook deals are getting that much hotter. So if you're searching for a solid deal to score a powerful laptop from Apple, we've got you covered.

In addition to the already applied $100 discount, you can now save a further $50 on the MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip, adding up to a killer $1,199 bargain. That's saving you a total of $150, making it one of the biggest price drops we've seen. Amazon also has the same model with 512GB of storage on sale for the same $100 discount and a $49 coupon. Just make sure to read the details of the promotion to ensure that the discount is applied to your purchase.

MacBook Pro (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops. Plus, you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. The 256GB config is now $100 off, which is one of the best MacBook Pro M1 deals we've seen.View Deal

The MacBook Pro is hands down one of the most powerful laptops from Apple. This sleek machine delivers great performance with its powerful Apple M1 chip, which sports 8-cores in a CPU/GPU combo. It also has a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB (or 512GB) of SSD storage and an impressive battery life of up to 20 hours.

This laptop also features a handy Touch Bar, allowing you to create your own personalized shortcuts to your favorite apps, emojis and preferred languages.

In our MacBook Pro M1 review, we loved its bright and colorful display (500 nits of brightness), a surprisingly comfortable typing experience and the stunning graphics capabilities. And although the design might be a bit dated, overall, this laptop thrives thanks to its blazing performance.

See for yourself, the MacBook Pro M1 managed to score 5,945 on on the multi-core portion of the test using Geekbench 5.1 (which measures its overall performance). This number beats the 5,319 score from the Dell XPS 13 and the Asus ZenBook 13’s 5,084, with both of those machines featuring 11th gen Intel Core i7 CPUs.

This model is available in two different colors: Silver and Space Gray.

All-in-all, the MacBook Pro M1 delivers everything you need to be productive: a long lasting battery life, power and great visuals. And now that it's $150 off, this laptop is that much more desirable.

If you're curious to explore other deals on the market, make sure to check out our round-up of some of the best MacBook deals available this month.