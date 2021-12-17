Hurry! Killer deal gives you an Echo Dot for $1 right now

We've seen plenty of great deals on the Echo Dot this year, but this might just be the best yet.

Currently, Prime members can get the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd-Gen with 1 Month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.98. The 3rd-Gen Echo Dot usually costs $39, but right now you'll pay just $0.99 for it. Not a Prime member? You can still get the Echo Dot with 1 month of Amazon Music for $10.98. It's one of the best Christmas deals around.

If you like this deal, you're definitely not alone — just remember it applies to first-time Echo device owners and first-time Amazon Music subscribers only. You'll continue to be billed for Amazon Music after your first month is up, so remember to cancel your subscription if you don't want this to happen.

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is one of the best smart speakers you can get. It's been on sale for as low as $18 in the past, but today's deal is its cheapest price of the year. The Echo Dot delivers excellent audio thanks to its 1.6-inch speaker, and offers full bass. Sound options can even be tweaked to customise the levels to your music.

And that's not all it can do, either. The Echo Dot can read you the news, set timers, make hands-free calls and control other smart devices in your home. If you have another speaker, you can even use your Echo Dot to control it.

Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99/month for Prime members, or $9.99/month for non-Prime members. It offers a wide library 75 million songs, offline listening, and browser playback. But if it's not for you, remember you can cancel your subscription and keep your Echo Dot. Just act fast, as deals like this don't stick around for long.