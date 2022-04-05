Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 just tipped for two huge upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could get the camera suite of the Galaxy S22 range as well as a new hinge design.

That’s according to GalaxyClub (opens in new tab), which cites sources who claim Samsung is working on bringing in the biggest camera update yet to its currently rumored next-gen folding phone. Apparently, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will adopt the 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom telephoto camera seen on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus.

In terms of pure megapixel count, this would be less than the 12MP sensor on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. But as we’ve seen with the Galaxy S22 range, the greater zoom range would seemingly promise a better telephoto photography experience.

From that, GalaxyClub and us can posit that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will also get the main and ultrawide cameras of the Galaxy S22. Notably, this would provide a jump from a 12MP main camera to a 50MP sensor, which impressed us in our S22 reviews, as well as enabling more detailed photos in a variety of situations.

The ultra-wide camera is expected to sit at 12MP, like that of the Z Fold 3, but we'd not be surprised if the sensor was upgraded or more work was done on the computational photography side to see Samsung's next folding phone deliver better photos.

I for one would welcome the Galaxy S22 cameras on a new Fold. The past two generations of Galaxy S-series phones have particularly impressed me with their photography chops, reigning in some of Samsung’s previous tendency to oversaturate photos. So that, coupled with a folding screen and S Pen compatibility, would likely allow for precision photo editing on the move, which is very appealing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: New hinge rumored

What’s also appealing is the idea of a new hinge in the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Somewhat reliable tech tipster Anthony, going by @TheGalox_ (opens in new tab) on Twitter, has claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will use a single hinge in the centre of the handset rather than the two used by the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be Samsung's first Foldable phone with a single hingeIt allows the device to be thinner & lighter while also saving costs and being more durable.In this picture we see the two hinges on the Z Fold 3, the Z Fold 4 will have just one in the center. pic.twitter.com/YZkiCVN6ReApril 5, 2022 See more

Apparently, this will enable Samsung to make a thinner and lighter foldable phone, and could therefore address one of Tom’s Guide’s biggest complaints with the Fold 3, in that it’s still too chunky to be used as easily as a standard smartphone.

I’m currently using the Fold 3 as one of my main Android phones, but as enjoyable as it is, I feel improved cameras and a sleeker design would really help push folding phones more into the mainstream. Hopefully, that would then encourage Apple to finally come out with the much-rumored iPhone Flip.