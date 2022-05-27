Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream — how to watch Championship final online

The Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest livestream could hardly be a bigger game — because it will decide who gets a place in next season's Premier League. And the good news is you can watch it from anywhere via a VPN (opens in new tab).

The two teams finished third and fourth in the Championship, separated by just two points, so it feels appropriate that they will contest the most valuable one-off game in football. Huddersfield overcame Luton to make it to Wembley, while Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United.

They've played each other three times already — a meeting in the FA Cup alongside their two league games. Nottingham Forest have won two of those three matches. However, the team that finished third, in this case Huddersfield, have won six out of the last nine second tier play-off finals.

Forest boss Steve Cooper has performed something of a miracle since joining the club in September. They'd suffered six defeats from eight league games and were at the bottom of the table, but now sit on the brink of the Premier League thanks to star performances from young players like Brennan Johnson and Djed Spence.

The Terriers, meanwhile, were in the Premier League as recently as the 2018/19 season. Can manager Carlos Corberán take them up again, or will the two-time European champions finally make it back to the big time?

You'll need to watch a Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream to find out — and we'll show you how to do that below.

Plus, if you're looking for more sport, we can also tell you how to watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream and enjoy the Champions League final.

How to watch the Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream wherever you are

The Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream in the UK

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but once again, Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now (opens in new tab). Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream in the US

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch the Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's standalone streaming service and is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices.

It's also a very well-priced service as these things go, with a subscription costing just $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Better still, you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for an incredible $13.99 per month (or $19.99/month if you want ad-free Hulu). That saves you nearly $8 on the usual price of $21.97 if you signed up for those three services individually, making it one of the best deals in streaming TV.

How to watch the Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest live stream via beIN Sports (opens in new tab) and Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which costs from AUS$25 per month and is currently offering a 14-day free trial.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to watch all the action on your account, as if you were back home.