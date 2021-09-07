How to watch Verzuz: Fat Joe vs Ja Rule online on Instagram, Triller and Fite

Inter-borough action will take place when we watch the Verzuz: Fat Joe vs Ja Rule live stream. Yes, Verzuz decided to follow the team-based inanity of The Lox vs Dipset with another NYC battle, but we're thinking this one may be less hostile.

Verzuz: Fat Joe vs Ja Rule start time Verzuz: Fat Joe vs Ja Rule starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST today (Tuesday, Sept. 7; Wed Sept 8 in U.K.)

It's airing on Instagram, Triller and Fite.

That said, Verzuz: Fat Joe vs Ja Rule will have at least one other thing in common with the night that The Lox obliterated Dipset. There's going to be a live audience, as Verzuz returns to The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, where tickets start at $81 a pop right now.

Before the show starts, we wonder how it's going to go down. Who gets to use What's Luv? Is it a first-come, first-served thing? And since both artists have plenty of hits to their name, will this be close? Or will one just come in with a kind of energy that wins the night, as The Lox did?

Ja Rule's talked about how he "loves" Verzuz, and spoke of any appearance he could do as a party and not a fight.

Interestingly enough, Joe Crack's also talked about a Verzuz that probably won't go down. Joe told the press that 50 Cent's either not interested or too busy to go against him, saying "he don’t wanna do it. It’s not cause he scared or he’s not one of the greatest who ever lived, he just ain’t f**king with that."

For those unfamiliar with Verzuz, these shows are informal competitions between artists. Each superstar plays one of their hits, followed by the other, volleying back and forth like a tennis match. Then it's up to the public to decide (voicing their opinions in the comments and on social media) who won.

Verzuz has been massively popular, and Swizz Beats (the event's co-creator) announced that the previous battle (Gucci Mane vs Jeezy) broke an "all-time livestream viewership record," with 9.1 million streamers watching along. That's a massive multiple of the prior most popular Verzuz, when Brandy vs Monica had an estimated apex of 1.2 million viewers.

How to watch Verzuz: Fat Joe vs Ja Rule on Fite

If you want to watch Verzuz: Fat Joe vs Ja Rule on your TV without casting or AirPlaying your phone, it's on FITE TV. But unlike the other ways to watch it costs $2.99 per month, with the TrillerVerzPass.

This is primarily for folks who want to watch on their TV, as Instagram and Triller don't have streaming device apps.

How to watch Verzuz: Fat Joe vs Ja Rule on Instagram

The traditional way to watch Verzuz is on IG. So, if you're OK watching on a phone or laptop, go ahead and open the Verzuz IG account and click on the LIVE button.

This is also how some people may prefer to watch watch Verzuz: Fat Joe vs Ja Rule, because it's free. Verzuz may direct you to the individual artists' accounts to watch the stream, but they typically host.

There's typically a short wait from the 9 p.m. ET start time before the actual festivities begin, so you have time to pour a nice beverage if you haven't already.

How to watch Verzuz: Fat Joe vs Ja Rule on Triller

Triller streams Verzuz: Fat Joe vs Ja Rule in HD, on both iOS and Android.