How to watch Tony Awards 2022 online

The bright lights of Broadway will be shining when you watch the Tony Awards 2022 online. The theater industry is convening once again to honor the year's best musicals, plays and performers. The 75th Tony Awards will see four hours of showstopping performances from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Tony Awards channel, start time The 75th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast and stream Sunday, June 12 starting at 7 p.m. ET on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) and CBS.

The two-part broadcast kicks off with the first hour, "Act One," hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough and streaming exclusively live on Paramount Plus.

Following that is the main ceremony of the the 75th annual Tony Awards, hosted by Oscar-winning West Side Story star Ariana DeBose. For the first time ever, the Tonys are airing live coast to coast.

The show will feature performances by this year's nominated musicals, including “A Strange Loop,” “Company,” “Girl from the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Music Man,” “Paradise Square” and “SIX.”

Also taking the stage to help celebrate the significant anniversary will be Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, and the original cast members of the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical “Spring Awakening.”

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Tony Awards 2022 online tonight.

How to watch Tony Awards 2022 live stream from anywhere

Just because Paramount Plus and CBS aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the Tony Awards 2022 if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Tony Awards 2022 in the US

In the U.S., theater lovers can watch the Tony Awards 2022 live Sunday, June 12. The first part, titled "Act One," will begin streaming live at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Paramount Plus.

The 75th Tony Awards start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS.

The broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) with a Premium subscription.

How to watch Tony Awards 2022 in Canada

Canadians are in luck — Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available in Canada, so they can watch the Tony Awards 2022 with a subscription.

How to watch Tony Awards 2022 in the UK

Bad news for Brits. It doesn't look like any UK channels are broadcasting the Tony Awards 2022.

For travelers who are abroad, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can help you access the streaming services you already subscribe to.

How to watch Tony Awards 2022 in Australia

Our friends down under are (just like those to our north) — Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available in Australia, so they can watch the Tony Awards 2022 with a subscription.

2022 Tony Awards nominations

Here are the 2022 Tony nominees in the top three categories:

Best Play

Clyde’s

Hangmen

The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes

Skeleton Crew

Best Musical

Girl from the North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

SIX: The Musical

A Strange Loop

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

For colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind