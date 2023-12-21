How to watch Dr Death season 2 — release date, time, streaming service

Dr Death season 2 charts the meteoric rise and fall of another scalpel-wielding scoundrel. This time around, the show centers on Italian con artist Paolo Macchiarini — and you can every episode from anywhere with a VPN.

Dr Death season 2: release date, streaming service ► US date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

• US stream — Peacock

• AU stream — Stan (Dec. 22)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Based on the Wondery podcast and also starring Judy Reyes and Jack Davenport, Dr Death season 2 introduces viewers to thoracic surgeon Macchiarini, who gained fame in the noughties by pioneering a method whereby patients' tracheas could be replaced with synthetic windpipes.

One after another, however, the tracheas were clogging up, suffocating their recipients and taking lives. Yet outsiders, so enamoured with the surgeon's innovations, continued to declare Macchiarini a miracle-worker.

Edgar Ramirez portrays the disgraced medical practitioner once known as “Miracle Man”, with Mandy Muse depicting Benita Alexander, the TV journalist who fell for his charms.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Dr Death season 2 exclusively on Peacock TV from Thursday, December 21. However, Canada and the U.K. will have to wait a little longer.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Dr Death season two – one of the best new shows on Peacock – from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Dr Death season 2 from anywhere

Just because Peacock isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Dr Death season 2 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you?

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try. Try the 12-month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Dr Death season 2 in the U.S.

In the U.S., all eight episodes of Dr Death season 2 will be available to stream exclusively via Peacock on Thursday, December 21.

A subscription to Peacock is $5.99 a month for Premium membership, but the $11.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.

Not only is Peacock one of the best streaming services, but it's also available on most of the best streaming devices.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of The Office. In addition to classic movies and TV shows, subscribers can also watch live NFL and EPL action, and episodes of current NBC series.

How to watch Dr Death season 2 online in Australia

Viewers based in Australia can watch Dr Death season 2 on Stan (30-day FREE trial), with all eight episodes set to land on the streaming service on Friday, December 22.

Remember: if you're based in Australia but aren't there at the moment, you could still connect to Stan and stream Dr Death S2, all you need is a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Dr Death season 2 online in Canada

You can watch the second season of Dr Death in Canada on Showcase from Sunday, January 7 2024 at 9 p.m. ET / PT.

If you don't have the channel on cable, a subscription to STACKTV via Amazon Prime will let you stream content from over a dozen linear channels, including Showcase, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Global and more. Plus, it offers a 14-day free trial to new subscribers.

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to get around geo-restrictions and log in back home.

Can I watch Dr Death season 2 in the U.K.?

There's no word yet on when Dr Death season 2 will come out in the U.K., but some internet chatter points to February 2024.

That's because the first season of the show arrived on Lionsgate Plus in September 2021, two months after its U.S. premiere. It then aired for free on Channel 4 in June 2023.

There are two main avenues for getting Lionsgate Plus. The first is via Prime Video channels, where you can add Lionsgate+ to your existing Prime account for only £1.99/month for your first six months (£5.99/month thereafter).

The second is through its own streaming service, and you can get a 7-day free trial of Lionsgate Plus now. Once that expires, the service costs £5.99/month.

If you're abroad and wanting to access your subscriptions, you can do so with ExpressVPN.

Dr Death season 2 trailer

