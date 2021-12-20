Matrix 4 reactions are live — critics love and hate it

The social media embargo for The Matrix 4 reactions has lifted, and the early critic reviews seem as polarizing as you may have expected. Don't worry about spoilers here, though, we're staying away from those. But the early reactions kind of tip off the nature of the film we're about to see.

To use a word that has become the buzz word of 2021, The Matrix Resurrections sounds supremely meta. Some may see that as a good thing, others as a bad thing. As someone who just saw (and loved) Spider-Man: No Way Home, I can say that meta isn't always a bad thing. It's about how it's handled.

So, let's dive into the early Matrix 4 reactions, to help gauge our expectations for the film before it arrives next week.

The Matrix 4's early negative reactions

Let's get the hate out of the way. Film critic Kevin Lee called the film "very flawed. Long, plodding, and exposition driven." Which, as a ticket holder myself, is concerning.

Dave Chen also was annoyed, writing "#TheMatrixResurrections was a disappointment." And while he wasn't entirely negative, this is the line that has me concerned about the film: "But the movie's lack of stakes is deathly & even worse, its plot detracts from what was accomplished in the OG trilogy."

#TheMatrixResurrections was a disappointment. Some cool visuals & a handful of interesting ideas that expand on the Matrix universe. But the movie's lack of stakes is deathly & even worse, its plot detracts from what was accomplished in the OG trilogy.A huge missed opportunity. pic.twitter.com/PSG8uK9FPsDecember 17, 2021 See more

More dislike came from Walter Chaw, who needed fewer words, declaring the film to be "hot garbage."

The Matrix 4's early positive reactions

Don't give up hope, though. Movie reviewer Rendy Jones called it "the 22 JUMP STREET of Matrix sequels," which is as weird and unexpected a comparison as any. That said, he also praises it as "cheekily meta, hella violent, and in its core, has a beautifully romantic plot," and Lana Wachowski's "best sci-fi romance flick yet"

And this sets up my expectations for the film, and helps me understand why the negative reviews may have been that way. Meta movie making, especially in this world where Spider-Man: No Way Home's cinematic universe-shattering casting is possible, and other films practically shatter the fourth wall, isn't everyone's cup of cinema.

Oh, and worried about rewatching all The Matrix movies first? Jones didn't, said the film "caught him up to speed," in a separate tweet where he noted "It's great actually. Ugh. I loved this so so much."

#TheMatrixResurrections is the 22 JUMP STREET of Matrix sequels. It’s a high octane thrill ride that is cheekily meta, hella violent, and in its core, has a beautifully romantic plot. Lana Wachowski might have just made her best sci-fi romance flick yet. #FilmTwitter #Matrix4 pic.twitter.com/J7bHUKEkm1December 17, 2021 See more

Similarly, there's a since-deleted tweet (posted before the social media embargo broke) from Jacob Knight (via Reddit), where he — positively — compares The Matrix 4 to ... Wes Craven's New Nightmare. Why is it similar to the super-meta 1994 horror movie (which has an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score) that you may have forgotten? Knight said it's "a meta mirror for a culture that'd demand/dissect an IP-driven rebootquel to revolutionary sci-fi cinema. Appropriately gorgeous, messy, corny, romantic, and contains at least three chill inducing moments." And then he uses a bit of profanity to declare how emphatically he "loved it."

Now, I don't know about you, but there are some things in that very positive reaction that sound like (again) a film many won't want. It almost seems too meta, and that seems far too complicated.

But Knight enjoyed it, so it sounds like Lana Wachowski has threaded the most complicated of needles. We look forward to watching The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max (one of the best streaming services) next week.