How to watch The Golden Bachelor: The Golden Wedding online

It's almost time to watch The Golden Bachelor: The Golden Wedding online to see Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist say "I do" to a second chance at love.

The Golden Wedding start time, channel The Golden Wedding airs tonight (Jan. 4) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

Last fall, 72-year-old Indiana widower Gerry Turner took the spotlight as the Bachelor's first-ever senior lead. The cast also swapped out younger singles for older women from ages 60 to 75, for Turner to court.

The age difference gave a boost to the long-running reality dating franchise. The Golden Bachelor finale in November drew 9 million viewers, the franchise’s best audience in almost four years.

Viewers were captivated by Gerry's journey to find love again, which ended with a proposal to Theresa, a 70-year-old widow. Yes, there were some bumps along the way and hurt feelings (especially on the part of devastated runner-up Leslie Fhima), but Gerry and Theresa came through it all devoted to one another.

They're losing no time starting their happily ever after. Barely two months after the finale, they're getting married in a live-broadcast ceremony with family and friends in attendance — including Fhima. Their officiant is even contestant Susan Noles!

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Golden Bachelor: The Golden Wedding.

How to watch The Golden Bachelor: The Golden Wedding from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Golden Bachelor Wedding if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The Golden Bachelor: The Golden Wedding in the US

American fans can tune into The Golden Bachelor Wedding broadcast on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service. Our favorites are Sling TV (ABC is available in select markets for Sling Blue, though some pay $5 per month more for it) — and Fubo.

After airing live on ABC, The Golden Bachelor Wedding will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch The Golden Bachelor: The Golden Wedding in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into The Golden Bachelor: The Golden Wedding at the same time as Americans on Citytv, if they get the channel through their cable package.

How to watch The Golden Bachelor: The Golden Wedding in the UK

Bad news for Brits — it's unclear if The Golden Bachelor: The Golden Wedding is airing on any U.K. channels.

How to watch The Golden Bachelor: The Golden Wedding in Australia

The same goes for Aussies — so far, The Golden Bachelor: The Golden Wedding doesn't appear to be airing on any Australian channels.

