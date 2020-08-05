How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks online release date, trailer and more

Star Trek: Lower Decks: release date, cast Release date: August 6 (airs weekly on Thursdays)

Cast: Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero

Age rating: TBD

Episodes: 10 (half hour)



Boldly go where no one's gone before when you watch Star Trek: Lower Decks online, starting Thursday. CBS All Access is debuting the first animated Star Trek series in the franchise since the 1973–74 series Star Trek: The Animated Series.

Lower Decks follows the support crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos in the year 2380. So, no captains or admirals here. Instead, the focus remains on the crew members who didn't get much attention on series like Star Trek: The Next Generation. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi balance their duties with their social lives, all while their ship is rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Lower Decks is the third Star Trek series developed by CBS All Access, after Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard. And there's another one, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, coming down the pipeline.

At last year's Comic-Con, creator Mike McMahan said, "It was really important to me that even though we are a comedy, the comedy does not come from punching down on Trek, or making fun of tropes. It feels like every episode is a Star Trek episode, but we are focusing on people in the ship who are funny, and you will love."

McMahan also teased that longtime Trek fans can look forward to references and Easter Eggs. "If you love Star Trek, it is in a shared universe. So, there are jokes, and jokes that you guys will get, about like Odo’s bucket," he said.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks online.

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because CBS All Access isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Star Trek: Lower Decks if you're away from home. Watching the new animated Star Trek series along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks in the US and Canada

For fans in the U.S. and Canada who want to stream Star Trek: Lower Decks, they can watch on CBS All Access, which costs $5.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month for the ad-free version.

CBS All Access offers a free 7-day trial if you're curious about Star Trek: Lower Decks but aren't sure about signing up for another streaming service. When you sign up, the basic tier is $5.99 per month and streams limited commercials. The ad-free plan is $9.99 per month. If you sign up for an annual plan, you get 15% off.View Deal

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks in the UK and Australia

Unfortunately, CBS All Access is not available in the UK or Australia.

If you're traveling abroad and want to use the service, check out ExpressVPN.

Star Trek: Lower Decks trailer

The official Star Trek: Lower Decks trailer opens with someone narrating a captain's log ... but it turns to only be Ensign Brad Boimler. And when his friend, Ensign Beckett Mariner, catches him in the act, she gives him a good teasing.

Star Trek: Lower Decks cast

The voice cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks includes:

Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler

Noël Wells as Ensign D'Vana Tendi, who works in the medical bay

Eugene Cordero as Ensign Sam Rutherford, an engineer

Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman

Jerry O'Connell as Jack Ransom, first officer of the Cerritos

Fred Tatasciore as Lt. Shaxs, a Bajoran officer

Gillian Vigman as Dr. T'Ana, a Caitian and head of medical

Paul Scheer as Andy Billups, chief engineer of the Cerritos

Star Trek: Lower Deck reviews

Stay tuned for critics reviews of Star Trek: Lower Decks.