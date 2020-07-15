How to watch Married at First Sight season 11 online: Cast, trailer and more

Married at First Sight start time, channel Married at First Sight season 11 episode 1 premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Get ready to say "I do" and watch Married at First Sight season 11 online and on Lifetime to see how five crazy couples take a huge leap of faith when they walk down the aisle to marry a complete stranger. The new season of Married at First Sight premieres tonight!

Married at First Sight features couples who are paired up by relationship experts. They get married in their first meeting, then spend their wedding night in a hotel before leaving for a honeymoon. When they come back home, they live together as a married couple for eight weeks. After that, they choose to stay married or get a divorce.

Married at First Sight is a hugely hit show for Lifetime and has spawned several spinoffs: Married at First Sight: The First Year, Married Life, Married at First Sight: Second Chances, Jamie and Doug Plus One, Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam and Married at First Sight: Australia.

How to watch Married at First Sight season 11 in the US

American fans can watch Married at First Sight season 11 episode 1 today (Wednesday, July 15) at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime, if you have a cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Married at First Sight season 11 online via several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, Philo and Fubo TV.

How to watch Married at First Sight season 11 in Canada

Good news for Canadians — they can watch Married at First Sight season 11 on Lifetime Canada on the same day as American fans, just an hour later at 9 p.m.

How to watch Married at First Sight season 11 in the UK

Unfortunately for Brits, it doesn't look like Married at First Sight season 11 is airing on any UK channels. If you don't want to miss out on all the wedding drama, check out ExpressVPN.

Married at First Sight season 11 cast and couples

Married at First Sight season 11 brings back the trio of experts who set up the couples: sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, pastor and marriage counselor Calvin Roberson, and communication and relationship expert Rachel DeAlto.

The five new couples for season 11 hail from New Orleans. They are:

Amelia & Bennett

Bennett, 28, grew up in Montvale, NJ and is the artistic director of a theatre company. Bennett has sought a life partner for years but has been through a string of bad relationships but is deeply encouraged by Married At First Sight's history of success with past couples.

Amelia, 27, was raised in Richmond, VA. With a doctor for a mother, Amelia always thought she would follow in her footsteps and is currently completing her medical residency. Amelia subscribes to the idea that "you can fall in love with anyone-ish," and much like her grandparent's arranged marriage, she really thinks it's possible to learn to love someone. She loves social experiments and Married At First Sight is the perfect one for her.

Amani & Woody

Woody, 30, was born and raised in New Orleans where he is currently a teacher and coach. Woody is ready to find a partner with whom he can share the love and kindness he learned from his mother. He knows who he is and what he has to offer to his future wife and is eager for the experts to help him find that special someone.

Amani, 29, was born in North Cal, and raised in Chicago, but moved to New Orleans to attend college. Amani is passionate about her work in the non-profit sector and aspires to open a non-profit organization working with youth. Amani is serious about finding a life partner to share career ambitions with, explore the world, and ultimately start a family.

Olivia & Brett

Brett, 35, was born and raised in Gretna, LA. He recently became AWS Cloud Practitioner certified and excels in his career in IT. Brett has always been ready for marriage and is definitely open to the MAFS experience since he believes, historically, arranged marriages have been the primary means of matchmaking for the vast majority of human history.

Olivia, 30, was born and raised in Bossier City, LA. After receiving her Master of Science in Nursing and working in clinics in Iowa, she wanted to be closer to home and moved to New Orleans for a position with a comprehensive stroke center. Having worked really hard in her career, Olivia is ready to dedicate the same time and effort in a relationship.

Christina & Henry

Henry, 35, was born and raised in Arabi, LA. He currently works as a clinical recruiter and enjoys the career he's established. Henry is looking for a partner to settle down with and feels he's tried every approach possible but has been unsuccessful. The dating apps have been disappointing and his friends and colleagues have no one else to introduce him to. Henry is interested in Married At First Sight because believes the experiment will be beneficial in many ways and is a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity that he'd be crazy to pass up.

Born in Houma, LA, Christina, 30, was raised by a single mother and never really knew her biological father. The flight attendant recently got out of a five-year relationship and hasn't put much effort into dating or finding a partner. She is eager for the Married At First Sight experiment because she knows the experts are willing to do the work for her so she can settle happily into a relationship with her perfect match.

Karen & Miles

Miles, 26, was born in Spartanburg, SC and has always been passionate about education and loves working with children and young adults. Miles is looking for a wife but feels like his options are limited. Married At First Sight is the perfect opportunity to be connected with a partner he would not ordinarily come across. Miles not only has faith in the experts but trusts the process.

Karen, 30, grew up in Baton Rouge, LA. and has been working as a Consultant in New Orleans ever since she graduated. Karen has been single for five years and finds dating to be quite difficult. Karen is ready to get Married At First Sight because she believes the experts will find the right man who has been eluding her all this time.