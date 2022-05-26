Netflix Geeked Week 2022 schedule is pulling out all the stops to stop you from canceling

Stranger Things 4 is so big ($30 million per episode-big) that it's getting a whole day of Netflix's virtual fan festival. Netflix's Geeked Week 2022 is almost here to remind you of all the many huge shows and movies the service is spending money on to try and stop you from canceling Netflix.

Geeked Week, for those who missed last year, is Netflix's attempt at making its own ComicCon — with cast members giving tidbits and teases of current and upcoming shows and movies.

And, yes, Netflix will spend all of the fourth day of Geeked Week's streams giving us all the Stranger Things it can. The two announced pieces of the event are an "official aftershow" for volume 1 and a "Dungeons & Dragons adventure."

That said, with the exception of Stranger Things Day, this year's Netflix Geeked Week is just like last year's, focusing each day's streams on a different category under the Netflix umbrella. Speaking of umbrellas, The Umbrella Academy and Resident Evil (where the Umbrella Corporation make life hell) are two of the big day 1 stars, headlining a day focused on Netflix's geekier original series.

Monday also includes previews for the adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, its adaptation of anime One Piece (which will hopefully fare better than the live-action Cowboy Bebop), and what's coming next for shows such as Locke & Key, Shadow and Bone and Sweet Tooth.

Tuesday is all about Netflix's longer projects, and we're not talking about the 2.5-hour Stranger Things 4 finale. The Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling-led The Gray Man headlines with the adaptation of The School For Good and Evil, which will star Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso.

On Wednesday, the big project for animation day is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a spin-off/adaptation of the disastrously buggy video game Cyberpunk 2077. Day 3 will also show something from Love, Death & Robots, and the listing for Arcane has us hopeful for a smidge of detail about Arcane season 2.

Lastly, Netflix is giving Friday to the gamers. The well-received The Cuphead Show! headlines Games day, while Sonic Prime, DOTA: Dragon's Blood and Tekken: Bloodline get time on the stream. They'll also show off more than 10 Netflix games, including one based on Money Heist.

Geeked Week 2022 schedule

Each day of Geeked Week — save for Wednesday — starts at noon Eastern. Netflix is pushing for a Japanese audience on Wednesday for animation, as that's the only day it included JST (Japan Standard Time) in its scheduling notes.

Monday, June 6 [Series] —12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT

Tuesday, June 7 [Film] —12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT

Wednesday, June 8 [Animation] — 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT / 8 a.m. JST

Thursday, June 9 [Stranger Things] — 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT

Friday, June 10 [Games]— 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT

Analysis: Can Geeked Week help save Netflix?

Last year, Netflix's Geeked Week felt like one long message to "please stay!" And it feels like this year's going to be very similar. While some of the show will focus on the soon-to-be-streaming programming, a lot of the presentation seems to be Netflix's way of reminding fans of what's down the pipeline, and to encourage subscribers to keep paying and funding these shows.

While cast and creators will appear in the streams, Netflix brings out a list of presenters you may or may not know (which may or may not decrease your engagement or interest). While you may be familiar with the likes of Ella Purnell, Felicia Day and Geoff Keighley, you may not know other hosts such as Jacob Bertrand, Megan Cruz aka jstoobs, Jaeden Martell, Reece Feldman aka guywithamoviecamera, and Juju Green aka Straw_Hat_Goofy.