How to watch NCIS season 18 finale online from anywhere on earth

NCIS season 18 finale start time, channe; "Rule 91," the NCIS season 18 finale, airs at 8 p.m. ET today (Tuesday, May 25). It's on CBS and will be available live on Paramount Plus.

Are you ready to watch the NCIS season 18 finale online? After last week's huge episode "Blown Away," the excitement and interest in the end of NCIS season 18 have ratcheted up due to a possible farewell the crew may make in the episode tonight.

So, about "Blown Away" — it debuted Katrina Law's character Jessica Knight, who seems to play a key role in NCIS season 19. And that may just be a bit of a misdirect about the huge change possibly coming next week — as it's increasingly possible that one of the gang is about to go away.

That character is Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) who has been with the NCIS team since season 11, when she debuted in a short three-episode arc before becoming a regular. Bishop's already in hot water, following a chat in the penultimate episode "Blown Away" when she and Leroy Jethro Gibbs (we don't need to write his full name, we just like to) argued to a full boil.

Folks believe Bishop may be on the outs as the promo for the NCIS season 18 finale "Rule 91" revealed that Bishop will be implicated in an NSA leak. The clip shows that Bishop argues for her own innocence, but that the NCIS team is "coming for [her]."

Kasie, of course, is defending Bishop's innocence, but everything gets more dramatic when she asks Gibbs about the titular Rule 91. Gibbs, who is maintaining a vehicle with that rule's name on it, answers "when you decide to walk away, ... don't look back," as if to warn fans "Don't bet on Bishop making it to the next season."

The clip also shows a kiss between Bishop and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), which could be a farewell smooch.

While the clip definitely shows that Bishop is in danger, we also think she could escape and possibly live to come back another day. Of course, this is just our musings, we aren't leaking any classified intel.

How to watch NCIS season 18 finale with a VPN

NCIS fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the NCIS season 18 finale, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Watch NCIS season 18 finale in the US

In the US, CBS is found on most cable TV packages, but you don't need traditional TV to watch the NCIS season 18 finale. The episode, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, can be streamed live with fuboTV or Paramount Plus (which has CBS networks).

FuboTV is great for pulling down a lot of major live events, as it has the main broadcast networks and all the big cable TV channels. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

FREE 7-DAY TRIAL Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $5.99 per month, get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. View Deal

FREE 7-DAY TRIAL Fubo.TV : Not only does Fubo have CBS, but it's of the best streaming services for sports fans everywhere. And with its a 7-day free trial, you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Watch NCIS season 18 finale in Canada

Unfortunately, our friends in the great white north seem to be getting NCIS episodes on a delay, with episodes airing on Network 10 two weeks after they air on CBS.

So, anyone travelling up north should use a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to watch it live.

Watch NCIS season 18 finale in the U.K.

Again, we've got an issue, Jethro. The U.K. doesn't seem to air NCIS — so you're out of luck. That said, a VPN service such as ExpressVPN is exactly what Ducky ordered to use U.S. streaming services outside of the country.