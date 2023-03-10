How to watch NCAA Selection Sunday 2023 live stream online: Time and channel

The brackets will go live on the Selection Sunday live streams, only, of course, to get busted during the 2023 March Madness NCAA Tournament. Currently, we're all trading predictions about who goes when and where.

Selection Sunday 2023 date, time and channel Date: Sunday (March 12)

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

As always, we head into Selection Sunday with a few top seeds in mind. This year, the likely 1-seeded teams are Alabama, Houston, Kansas and UCLA. You'd probably have expected Purdue in there, but the men's Boilermakers team had a rough time in February — losing four out of six at one point — pushing them to a likely No. 2 seed.

Speaking of the second seeds, Baylor is seen as a potential two, but their loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament on Thursday didn't help. Marquette goes up against UConn today, and has won seven of their last eight. The fourth expected 2-seed? The Texas Longhorns, who won four of their last six.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Selection Sunday online.

How to watch Selection Sunday online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if you're in the road and can't find a CBS station you can still watch the Selection Sunday live streams. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with it.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.



How to watch Selection Sunday in the US

In the U.S., Selection Sunday is on CBS, which can be viewed with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

So, we've got a different game play for how to watch March Madness, and Selection Sunday as well. You can catch CBS if you get Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month (opens in new tab)), and then you can get the other March Madness channels (TBS, TNT and truTV) via much more affordable Sling.

Sling TV Blue is $40 per month (opens in new tab) (unless you're in an area charged $45 because you get ABC). It all totals to $50 to $55 per month, around $10 to $25 cheaper than going with Hulu or YouTube TV.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch Selection Sunday in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live on BT Sport (opens in new tab), where ESPNHD will feature everything from Selection Sunday to the games.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. Right now, you can get BT Sport for £18 per month, and get each and every channel it includes, plus Eurosport and Discovery Plus.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£29.99), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Selection Sunday in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN (TSN2, for example, has an NCAA Bracketology special on Selection Sunday), but we can see it has some NCAA games.

Completists without a way to watch the games, though, should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) for a spin.

How to watch Selection Sunday in Australia

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If you want the full American channel broadcasts, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).