How to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 with Jeremy Renner online: Release date and time

Jeremy Renner is still recuperating from injuries sustained in a snowplow accident, but since he already filmed Mayor of Kingstown season 2, you can see him in the Paramount Plus drama starting Sunday.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 release date and time details Mayor of Kingstown season 2 premieres Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

The Mayor of Kingstown comes from the prolific pen of Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the Yellowstone franchise. Like OG Yellowstone, this drama focuses on a family, the McCluskys. Their power lays in the incarceration industry, rather than ranching.

As the unofficial mayor, Mike McClusky (Renner) acts as a power broker between police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians. But Mike feels like a prisoner himself, trapped in Kingstown with no hope of getting out.

In season 2, Mike is still dealing with the fallout from the prison riot that shocked the community. He's got a lot of problems to fix and questions to answer, not to mention a reckoning with the role his family has played in the prison-industrial complex.

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere (though it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss Mayor of Kingstown season 2 if you've travelled somewhere where the service isn't accessible. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 online in the U.S. (possibly for free)

Never signed up for Paramount Plus? Today's your lucky day. A 7-day Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) is a great way to check out the Mayor of Kingstown season 2 premiere, which arrives Sunday, January 15 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. The library includes Yellowstone spinoffs 1923 and 1883, Survivor, NCIS and Ghosts, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery and South Park specials.

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 online in Canada

Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is also available in Canada, and Mayor of Kingstown season 2 will start streaming on the service on Sunday, Jan. 15 starting at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 online in the U.K.

Brits can also try Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) with a seven-day free trial. After that, a subscription costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year.

In the U.K., Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episodes will stream the day after the U.S., so episode 1 will drop Monday, Jan. 16.

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 online in Australia

Much like Brits, Australians can watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2 online with Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) starting Monday, Jan. 16.

Subsequent episodes will arrive on Mondays.