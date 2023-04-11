How to watch Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5: Release date and time

Time for one last laugh when you watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 on Prime Video. The comedy series about comedy returns for a final installment, to wrap up Midge Maisel's quest for standup stardom.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 start time, channel Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 premieres with three episodes Friday (April 14) at 12:01 a.m. ET on Prime Video (opens in new tab).

Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of — only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away. After getting reamed out by Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) for turning down the chance to be Tony Bennett's opening act, Midge is ready to move forward. That seems to involve a significant role on The Gordon Ford Show. As ever, manager Susie (Alex Borstein) is on hand to smooth the way.

Meanwhile, Midge's parents Rose (Marin Hinkle) and Abe (Tony Shalhoub) are facing their own challenges. Ex-husband Joel (Michael Zegan) is expecting a baby with girlfriend Mei Lin (Stephanie Hsu).

As for Midge's love life, Lenny is still coming and going, while a handsome, but unwelcome figure (Milo Ventimiglia) pops up again.

Here's everything to know about how to watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 in the US, UK, Canada and Australia

The first three episodes will be released at 12:01 a.m. ET / 9:01 p.m. PT (Thursday) 5:01 a.m. BST / 2:01 p.m. AEST.

Season 5 consists of nine episodes. The rest will drop one at a time weekly on Fridays.

(opens in new tab) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (opens in new tab) is a Prime Video original. The streaming service comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. (opens in new tab) Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like The Boys, Daisy Jones & The Six, and Wheel of Time.

How to watch Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 anywhere on Earth

While Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

