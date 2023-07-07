How to watch LIV Golf London: live stream Centurion Club tournament online

You can watch LIV Golf London live online and for free on LIV Golf Plus in the U.S., U.K., Canada and almost anywhere else, and on 7Plus in Australia. Read on and we'll show you how to watch LIV Golf London from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

When the inaugural LIV Golf tour swung into action at the Centurion Club 13 months ago with Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter as its biggest cheerleaders, little did anybody imagine that more than a year later, neither that trio nor their respective teams would have a single title to their names.

Past the midway point of the 2023 season, HyFlyers (captained by Mickelson) and Majesticks (co-captained by Westwood, Poulter and former European Ryder Cup skipper Henrik Stenson) are two of four teams that are yet to finish in the top three of any LIV Golf event.

Even more incredibly, Westwood is currently in the bottom five and Mickelson is in the bottom 10 for players who have participated at every tournament of the season, and they'd both be in genuine danger of relegation if not for their big-name status.

RangeGoats' Talor Gooch, who was victorious at Valderrama last weekend, is currently the runaway leader, with Brooks Kopeka the only other player with more than 100 points to his name. Dustin Johnson, somehow, is in the top five despite struggling with a pulled muscle in his lower back in the early stages of the campaign.

It's back to where it all started. Here's how to watch a 2023 LIV Golf London live stream online from anywhere.

FREE LIV Golf London live streams

If you live in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada or pretty much anywhere, then you can look forward to a FREE LIV Golf London live stream in 2023.

That's because every LIV Golf event is shown on the free 7Plus streaming service in Australia, and on the free LIV Golf Plus service in the U.S., U.K., Canada and many more countries.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free LIV Golf London coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

LIV Golf London live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a LIV Golf London live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there during the event?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Aussie service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus or another website and watch LIV Golf London.

How to watch LIV Golf London live streams in the US

If you're in the U.S. you have a couple of options for watching LIV Golf London, the most obvious being LIV Golf Plus, which is completely free.

Rounds 1 and 2 tee off at 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT, and Round 3 tees off at 9.05am ET / 6.05am PT.

The tournament is also being shown on The CW app, which is showing all three rounds of the tournament, and The CW, which is showing Rounds 2 and 3.

The CW app is available on most major streaming devices including Apple TV and Roku. The CW, meanwhile, is available via a number of cable packages or with one of the best TV antennas.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can live stream LIV Golf London by using a good golf VPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch LIV Golf London live streams in the UK

LIV Golf London is being shown for free in the U.K. on LIV Golf Plus. Rounds 1 and 2 tee off at 2.15pm BST, while Round 3 tees off at 2.05pm.

On holiday this week? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch LIV Golf London live streams in Canada

Golf fans in Canada can watch LIV Golf London on the free LIV Golf Plus streaming service.

Rounds 1 and 2 tee off at 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT, and Round 3 tees off at 9.05am ET / 6.05am PT.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch LIV Golf London live streams in Australia

LIV Golf London is being shown for free in Australia on 7Plus. Rounds 1 and 2 tee off at 11.15pm AEST, while Round 3 tees off at 11.05pm.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch LIV Golf London on your 7Plus account, as if you were back home.