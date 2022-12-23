How to watch King Charles' Christmas speech online — start time and channels

On Sunday, King Charles III's first Christmas Day speech will air online and on TV networks, not only to the United Kingdon, but echoing out throughout the world. An annual tradition, the speech will touch upon the events of this past year, and the topics of community and faith, as is tradition.

King Charles' Christmas Day speech — start time, channel King Charles III's Christmas Day speech will air at 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, and 2 a.m. AEDT on the 26th in Australia.

King Charles will likely use this speech as an opportunity to honour his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth III. He first addressed the nation as king on September 9th.

This will mark the first time a male monarch delivered this annual televised Christmas Day address.

The address, which has already been recorded and edited down for time, was recorded on December 13th, at Sandringham, the private royal residence in Norfolk.

The speech, which will last 10 minutes, will also be available for replay via multiple means, which we'll get to below.

How to watch King Charles' Christmas Day speech from anywhere on Earth

Just because BBC, Sky and ITV aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the King's Christmas speech online if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch the King's Christmas Day speech in the UK

King Charles III's Christmas Day speech airs at 3 p.m. GMT on BBC One, BBC Two, ITV One and Sky One. Afterwards, it will be available on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITVX.

How to watch King Charles' Christmas Day speech in the US

There are likely more than a few ways to watch King Charles' Christmas speech online in the U.S.. Expect it to stream from the Royal Family's official YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitter (opens in new tab) pages, either live or after the fact.

C-Span will have the live stream as well, but if you cut the cord, that's only available on DirecTV Stream. ABC News Live should have the broadcast, and you can find it on fuboTV (opens in new tab) and Hulu with Live TV (opens in new tab).

Can you watch watch King Charles' Christmas Day speech in Canada?

It's unclear which channels will have the broadcast in Canada and Australia. But, as noted above, the Royal Family's official YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitter (opens in new tab) pages are expected to offer the speech in one form or another.

