My fellow Jackass fans, I'm here today to tell you that I too am angry we can't watch Jackass Forever online (I mean, someone's probably got an illegal pirated copy out there, but no thank you). Fortunately, the previous Jackass movies and the "Volume" collections are available to stream online.

And, even better (at least in the U.S.), all of those movies are available on the same streaming service: Paramount Plus. And it doesn't just have Jackass: The Movie, Jackass: Number Two and Jackass 3D: the other movies (Jackass 2.5 and Jackass 3.5) are there as well.

So, yes, you can sit on your couch and watch the iconic giant shopping cart gag start off the original trilogy any time you want. All of your favorite gross-out stunts, including the muscle-stimulators, bull fighting and even the Bad Grandpa bits are there.

Also, a fun fact: did you know Johnny Knoxville didn't even want to do the first movie? He was reportedly confused and thought the producers wanted to hire Hollywood actors to "play" the Jackass cast.

How to watch Jackass online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere (and it's expanding) doesn't mean you can't watch Jackass movies if you've travelled somewhere where they aren't available. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Jackass and Jackass movies online in the U.S.

In the U.S., your best way to watch all of the previous Jackass movies is on Paramount Plus. And right now there's a 7-day free trial at Paramount Plus, which is more than enough time to watch all of the Jackass movies (and their .5 iterations as well).

As for the Jackass TV show episodes? Those are sadly not a part of streaming service libraries. You can buy Jackass Vol. 1 - 3 for varying prices online.

Amazon has Vol. 1 for $4, Vol. 2 for $2 and Vol. 3 for $2.

Apple sells each volume for $3.

How to watch the Jackass movies in Canada

Good news and bad news for our neighbors in the north! Jackass: The Movie is on Netflix (one of the best streaming services) up there. Jackass Number Two and Jackass 3D are only available via purchase or rental, sadly.

How to watch the Jackass movies in the U.K.

Jackass: The Movie, Jackass: Number Two and Jackass 3D are all available on Sky Cinema.

And for the TV show? You guessed it, the Jackass Volume collections are only available via paid-on demand purchase and rental.