How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2023 online — premiere date and time

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is TV gold, a show so perfect it doesn't need new gimmicks to keep it fresh. But there's always a temptation to go bigger, nastier, slimier, and it's perhaps for that reason that Nigel Farage, one of the chief instigators of Brexit, has been included in the 2023 lineup. There's also a treat for U.S. viewers with sister of Britney Spears, actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears also heading to the jungle for this year's show. What will she spill?

Below you’ll find all the details you need to watch I'm a Celebrity 2023 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

I'm a Celebrity 2023 premiere date, time, TV channel I'm a Celebrity 2023 premieres on Sunday, November 19.

► Time: 9 p.m. GMT

► FREE LIVE STREAM — ITVX (U.K.)

Hardcore pop music fans may also be familiar with the work of Marvin Humes, one of the members of the British boyband JLS (which, incidentally, has no known connection to Jamie Lynn Spears), whose sole American single – the excellent "Everybody in Love", released in 2010 – sadly failed to chart.

But it's Farage who's set to dominate the season 2023 discourse. Much like when Rudy Giuliani's head emerged from the Jack in the Box costume on the Masked Singer, there's a sense of disbelief at his involvement. After all, this is a guy who now works as a prominent far-right commentator, and continues to wield an enormous amount of influence over British politics and media.

Presenters Ant and Dec, however, have become dab hands at lampooning that which deserves to be lampooned, and the voting public has the power to dole out those stomach-churning bushtucker trials. Surely no other contestant is going to get a look in? Here's how to watch I'm a Celebrity 2023 online from anywhere.

How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2023 for free

I'm a Celebrity 2023 is available to watch for FREE in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

The show airs on ITV1 Sunday through Friday at 9 p.m GMT. and also streams online via ITVX.

Not in the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can watch from anywhere with one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2023 with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're travelling or don't live in the service's "home" country to begin with.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and tune in.

Can you watch I'm a Celebrity 2023 in the U.S.?

Unfortunately, like the British cuppa, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! hasn't caught on in the U.S., and there's no way of watching the 2023 season on American TV.

Anybody visiting the U.S. from the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

Can you watch I'm a Celebrity 2023 in Australia?

Despite being filmed in New South Wales, there's no way of watching I'm a Celebrity 2023 in Australia either.

Any would-be viewers currently visiting Australia from the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

I'm a Celeb lineup 2023

Danielle Harold - Former EastEnders actor

- Former EastEnders actor Fred Sirieix - First Dates maître d'hôtel and TV presenter

- First Dates maître d'hôtel and TV presenter Grace Dent - Columnist and restaurant critic

- Columnist and restaurant critic Jamie Lynn Spears - Zoey 101 actor and sister of Britney Spears

- Zoey 101 actor and sister of Britney Spears Josie Gibson - Reality TV personality and This Morning presenter

- Reality TV personality and This Morning presenter Marvin Humes - JLS singer and presenter

- JLS singer and presenter Nella Rose - YouTuber

- YouTuber Nick Pickard - Hollyoaks actor

- Hollyoaks actor Nigel Farage - Former Brexit Party leader and broadcaster

- Former Brexit Party leader and broadcaster Sam Thompson - Reality TV personality