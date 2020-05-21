How to watch Homecoming season 2 online: Amazon Prime show release date, cast and trailer

Homecoming season 2 release date Homecoming season 2 comes out tomorrow (Friday, May 22) at 3 a.m. Eastern on Amazon Prime Video.

The mysteries grow deeper when you watch Homecoming season 2 online, starting Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The drama series returns with a new lead star — Janelle Monae replacing Julia Roberts — and more secrets, lies and conspiracies await viewers.

Homecoming season 2 builds on the story from season 1, which was based on the popular podcast of the same name. Roberts played Heidi Bergman, a social worker who once worked at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a facility housing soldiers transitioning to civilian life. Four years later, Heidi has no memory of her time there, but through investigation, realizes that the facility had a very different and darker purpose.

In season 2, Monae plays a woman who wakes up in a rowboat adrift in a lake, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is (shades of Heidi). The search for her identity leads to the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative.

Homecoming season will run for seven episodes. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Homecoming season 2 online.

How to watch Homecoming season 2 online anywhere, with a VPN

If you're away from home, in one of the few areas that doesn't get Amazon Prime, you don't have to miss Homecoming season 2. Watching it along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Homecoming season 2 online in the US and the UK (and most other countries too)

Anyone across the world who has access to Amazon Prime Video can watch Homecoming season 2 online starting May 22. Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which has a 30-day free trial. If you're traveling and Prime Video isn't available in your neck of the woods, we suggest you check out the above section on how to use a VPN to stream Homecoming season 2.

Homecoming season 2 cast

While Homecoming's first season starred Julia Roberts, season 2 brings in a new lead in Janelle Monae who plays a mysterious woman who can't remember who she is.

However, two cast members from season 1 are back. Stephen James reprises his role as Walter Cruz, "who is trying to build a new life following the traumas of war and the Homecoming Initiative, when he begins to realize that there’s an even more insidious version of the program underway – if only he can remember."

And Hong Chau returns as Audrey Temple, "an anonymous underling at Geist who finds herself thrust into unexpected positions at the top of the corporate ladder."

It's unclear if any other Homecoming cast members are back for season 2, including Bobby Cannavale as Colin Belfast, Shea Whigham as Department of Defense worker Thomas Carrasco, Alex Karpovsky as Homecoming employee Craig and Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Walter’s mother Gloria Cruz.

Two high-profile actors are joining the Homecoming season 2 cast. Oscar-winner Chris Cooper is playing Leonard Geist, the company’s eccentric founder, while and Emmy winner Joan Cusack is Francine Bunda, an equally eccentric military woman.

Homecoming season 2 trailer

Amazon released both a Homecoming season 2 trailer. It opens with Monae's character waking up in a boat. When people ask for her name, address and birthdate, all she can do is answer, "I don't know." Later, we see her enter the Geist Group headquarters. Something very ominous is going on here, with Monae saying, I knew something was wrong with me but I couldn't explain it to anyone."

Amazon also previously released a teaser trailer. It's more atmospheric than revealing, but shows glimpses of Hong Chau and new cast members Chris Cooper and Joan Cusack.

Homecoming season 2 reviews roundup

Homecoming season 2 reviews are somewhat mixed to negative, with critics generally less enthused than they were about the first season.

Rolling Stone's Alan Sepinwall says, "The story itself seems much thinner than the original, almost as if it exists solely to fill in the few blanks left by what was already a fairly complete and satisfying entity."

The Hollywood Reporter's Dan Fienberg writes, "The writing is spare, the directing bland, but at least there's pleasure in watching the actors. Roberts gave an excellent performance in the first season, one that ended up being almost inexplicably under-recognized. Monáe is an interesting non-replacement, a performer of both tremendous presence and deceptive stillness, which works well as her character's disorientation increases."

Slashfilm says the new season as "a new director, a new lead, and, sadly, none of the spark and flair that made the first season so eye-catching. It’s a handsomely mounted season of TV, sure – but it’s lacking in distinction."