How to watch Grown-ish season 5 online without cable

Welcome to college, Junior! It's almost time to watch Grown-ish season 5 online, even if you don't have cable. This summer brings a bit of a reboot to Freeform's Black-ish spinoff, now that Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) has graduated. The spotlight moves to her younger brother, Junior (Marcus Scribner), who embarking on his own journey at Cal U.

Grown-ish season 5 start time, channel Grown-ish season 5 premieres Wednesday, July 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab)).

Most of Zoey's crew has moved on, which means the departure of cast members like Francia Raisa (Ana), Chloe Bailey (Jazz) Halle Bailey (Sky) and Luka Sabbat (Luca).

Showrunners Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly said in a statement, "For season 5, we’re excited to dive deeper into the storylines of Zoey, Aaron and Doug in their post-grad adventures and welcome a new dynamic class to Cal-U, including Junior.”

In the premiere episode, Zoey returns to Cal U to support Junior's first day on campus but soon realizes that she may be missing campus more than she expected. After meeting his new classmates — including Luca’s younger sister Kiela (Daniella Perkins) — Junior escapes dorm life by attending Doug's White Party.

Here's a guide on how to watch Grown-ish season 5 online. Scroll down for the trailer and cast info.

How to watch Grown-ish season 5 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because Freeform isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss Grown-ish season 5 if you're away from home. Watching the new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Grown-ish season 5 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the Grown-ish season 5 premiere Wednesday, July 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

Freeform is available with a cable package. If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Grown-ish season 5 live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. The Sling Orange package comes with Freeform, as well as 30+ other top channels.

Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Freeform.

After airing on Freeform, Grown-ish season 5 episodes will be available to stream on Hulu.

How to watch Grown-ish season 5 in Canada

Canadians can tune into Grown-ish season 5 at the same time as American fans via ABC Spark, if they get the channel in their cable package.

If you are traveling in Canada and want to access the streaming services you already pay for, you'll need ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Grown-ish season 5 in the UK and Australia

Brits and Aussies can watch Grown-ish through Disney Plus, but it's unclear when season 5 will start streaming. Generally, Grown-ish seasons drop months after they air in the U.S.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can help anyone who is traveling abroad and wants to access their paid services.

Grown-ish season 5 trailer

The Grown-ish season 5 trailer features Zoey's distinctive narration as she reveals what's happening in her life. She has returned to Cal U to support her boyfriend Aaron, who is an assistant professor, and welcome brother Junior to his freshman year. Then, Junior takes over to preview what to expect now that he's the protagonist.

Grown-ish season 5 cast

The season 5 sees a big change at the top of the cast list, with Marcus Scribner as Junior Johnson taking over from Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson (though she will still make appearances.

Returning original cast members include Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson and Diggy Simmons as Doug Edwards.

Some new faces are enrolling in Grown-ish season 5:

Tara Raani as Zaara: A first-generation Muslim-American. She is a sophomore, type A overachiever with a lot of swagger. Zaara is queer and open with her sexuality.

Justine Skye as Annika: a funny, sharp, and extremely ambitious freshman. She chose Cal U because it was good for her brand.

Amelie Zilber as Lauryn: A freshman who is a little shy and awkward, and sometimes a bit naive, so she overcompensates in an attempt to mask her insecurities. She’s a devout Christian, but very open-minded.

Ceyair Wright as Zeke: An all-American football player who is super confident and comfortable in his own skin, but still extremely endearing.

Matthew Sato as Brandon: A sophomore who is charming as hell, smart, and an overachiever who’s comfortable in any situation. His eyes are set on a political future with the goal of creating change.

Slick Woods as Slick: A freshman who tells it like it is and a style icon.