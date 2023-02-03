How to watch Grammys 2023 live stream online and without cable

Music's biggest night is almost here and soon you can watch the Grammys 2023 live stream. Some of the music industry's biggest stars will be on hand to perform, present and hopefully take home awards at the the 65th Grammy Awards.

Grammys 2023 date, start time The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are set to air Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS (via Fubo (opens in new tab) or Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)).

Beyoncé earned a leading nine Grammy nominations, giving her a total of 88 in her lifetime. That ties Bey with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artists in Grammy history. Her album Renaissance is up for Album of the Year, which she has never won in three previous tries. But most award pundits believe she will finally win this category.

Behind Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar has eight nominations, followed by Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven.

Trevor Noah will host the ceremony, while performers include Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Sam Smith and Carlile.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Grammys 2023 live stream online. Plus, scroll down for the list of the big four category nominations below.

How to watch Grammys 2023 live stream in the US

In the U.S., music lovers can watch the 65th Annual Grammy Awards live stream Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. It's airing on CBS, which you get free with one of the best TV antennas or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Grammys 2023 live stream online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV, three of the best cable TV alternatives. It will also be on DirecTV Stream.

The Grammys are also streaming live on Paramount Plus, if you have a Premium plan ($9.99 per month).

How to watch Grammys 2023 live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Citytv.

Paramount Plus is also available in Canada.

How to watch Grammys 2023 live stream in the UK

Bad news, Brits — it doesn't look like any UK channels are airing the Grammys.

Paramount Plus is in the UK but we can't confirm if the Grammys will be available to stream. The ceremony will take place very late UK time — 1 a.m. GMT on Feb. 6.

Anyone who wants to watch with services they already subscribe to will need a VPN.

How to watch Grammys 2023 live stream in Australia

In Australia, last year's Grammys aired on Channel 7. They might have the 2023 Grammy Awards, though we can't confirm it yet. Paramount Plus is also in Australia, so the Grammys may stream there.

The ceremony will take place Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. AEDT.

Travelers in Australia can access their paid subscription services with a VPN.

Grammys 2023 nominees

The nominees in the top four Grammy categories are:

Album of the Year

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles, Harry's House

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo, Special

Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Record of the Year

ABBA, "Don't Shut Me Down"

Adele, "Easy on Me"

Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"

Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius, "You and Me on the Rock"

Doja Cat, "Woman"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

Mary J. Blige, "Good Morning Gorgeous"

Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"

Song of the Year

Adele, "Easy on Me"

Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"

Bonnie Raitt, "Just Like That"

DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, "God Did"

Gayle, "abcdfu"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"

Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)"

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi and JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

