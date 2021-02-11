How to watch Clarice online and on CBS: Release date, cast, reviews and more

Clarice start time, channel Clarice premieres at 10 p.m. ET tomorrow (Thursday, February 11).

It's on CBS.

Dish up a side of fava beans to watch Clarice online and on CBS. The new drama is a spinoff of The Silence of the Lambs. The novel by Thomas Harri was memorably adapted into the Oscar-winning 1991 movie.

You may have seen Clarice trailers among this year's Super Bowl commercials. CBS heavily promoted the show, which sees Rebecca Breeds filling in Jodie Foster's shoes as FBI Agent Clarice Starling. The story is set in 1993, a year after the events from the book and movie. After rescuing Catherine Martin from Buffalo Bill, Clarice receives an urgent assignment from Attorney General Ruth Martin (Jayne Atkinson) — to join a task force investigating three serial killings.

Clarice digs deeper into the FBI agent's background and personal life. The brilliant, brave but vulnerable Clarice has an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. Her own complex psychology comes from a challenging childhood, but it's toughened her up to make a name for herself in a male-dominated field. The work also gives Clarice an outlet to escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

This is the second television adaptation of Harris' novels, following NBC's Hannibal, which was based on Red Dragon, Hannibal and Hannibal Rising. Clarice will not feature the character of Hannibal Lecter. In fact, due to rights issues, his name can't even be mentioned.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Clarice online.

How to watch Clarice anywhere, with a VPN

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Clarice. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Clarice in the US

American viewers can watch the Clarice premiere episode Thursday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, which you get with a cable TV package or with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Clarice online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services in the market.

Clarice will also be available to watch on CBS All-Access, which is turning into Paramount Plus on March 4.

You can also access CBS on Locast, in select cities. If you live in one of the 26 markets, you can watch broadcast channels free online. The Locast app is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

To use Locast, you'll need to enter an address. If you are away from home but still want to access your area Locast, you'll need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Clarice in Canada

Canadians can watch Clarice on Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET on GlobalTV, if it's part of their cable package.

How to watch Clarice in the UK

Bad news, Brits — it doesn't look like Clarice is airing on any UK channels.

Anyone who wants to watch with services they already subscribe to will need ExpressVPN.

Clarice trailer

To catch a predator, you call Clarice Starling. The Clarice trailer introduces us to the young FBI agent, who has developed a reputation for "hunting monsters." Even though, as she protests, "I've only done it once!" Well, that one time (catching Buffalo Bill) was pretty impressive.

The trailer goes on to hint at Clarice's childhood in Appalachia, where she returns for a big case. "Lot of old ghosts," she muses. No doubt, they're ready to haunt her.

Clarice cast

The cast of Clarice is headlined by Rebecca Breeds (a Pretty Little Liars alum), playing FBI Agent Clarice Starling.

She's joined by:

Jayne Atkinson as Attorney General Ruth Martin

Kal Penn as Emin Grigoryan

Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler

Devyn A. Tyler as Ardelia Mapp

Lucca De Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel

Nick Sandow as Murray Clarke

Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin

Shawn Doyle as Clarice's therapist

Tim Guinee as Novak

Douglas Smith as Tyson Conway

Simon Northwood as Buffalo Bill

Clarice reviews

The reviews of Clarice are mixed, with some describing the show as "bland" and others saying it has promise. Here's a roundup of what the critics are saying:

Margaret Lyons, New York Times: "Based on the five episodes made available for review, I just wish it felt more special instead of yet another glugged out blob from the crime show machine. There are lots of camera shutters gasping and gross images of mutilated corpses, and of course everything is underlit and difficult to see."

Daniel Fienberg, The Hollywood Reporter: "In Clarice Starling, creators Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet have a character with ample untapped depths, and their approach to the trauma she endured by the end of Silence of the Lambs is admirably complex. But the series has a frustratingly hard time standing on its own two feet."

Dave Nemetz, TVLine: "The absence of Lecter and his indelible dynamic with Clarice leaves a huge void that Clarice ... struggles to fill. The result is a disappointingly run-of-the-mill procedural — another dark, grim Criminal Minds clone with a shiny brand name slapped on the front of it."

Tara Bennett, Paste: "It’s unfortunate that most of the time everything feels like we’ve seen it before, and that’s a shame considering we haven’t seen this Starling before in the books or other adaptations. Her circumstances and emotional state are fertile ground for some great character explorations, but so far, it’s getting obscured by cases that could be a lot better, and a format that isn’t pushing any boundaries."