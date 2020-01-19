How to live stream Australian Open tennis: Watch from anywhere in the world

It's time to find a good Australian Open live stream, to get a bit of a break from all of the chaos happening around the world (and to Australia itself). Yes, in mere hours, tennis tournament play begins, so we've got a complete guide to the action taking place in the 2020 Australia Open.

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka enter Melbourne Park to defend their titles, and the former has the most momentum — fresh out of Serbia's victory at the ATP Cup Down Down Under. Osaka, however, might not seem like a favorite for this, the 108th Aussie Open, after an early exit in the Brisbane International where she fell to Karolina Pliskova in the semi-final.

Elsewhere in the tourney, Queensland's Ash Barty's likely going to fare well in week 1 against Leslia Tsurenko and the winner of Rebecca Peterson vs Polona Hercog. Her fourth round, though, will finally bring her up against similarly ranked talent, where she's expected to match up against America's Alison Riske (who beat her last year) or Croatia's Petra Martic.

While there are set start times, we're not exactly betting that this tournament will run perfectly on schedule. Weather.com is predicting thunderstorms in Melbourne on Monday, which could throw a few wrenches into the plans. Of course, smoke from nearby fires may also prove a challenge (refs have been given the authority to stop matches, according to ESPN).

Fingers crossed, though, the forthcoming weeks of play work out better than any pessimism could presume. If everything works out, we'll all live stream Australian Open 2020 tennis action together, no matter where on the planet we are, without a hiccup.

Australian Open 2020 start time, schedule

The tournament runs starts in Melbourne, Australia today (January 20), and runs through Sunday, February 2.

Play typically begins at 11 a.m. local time in Australia, which is 7 p.m. Eastern on the day before, so Americans will be starting the tournament on Sunday, Jan. 20. That means tournament play starts at 4 p.m. Pacific and midnight GMT.

How to watch Australian Open live streams with a VPN

You don't need to miss the Australian Open just because you're on holiday and the service you pay for doesn't work abroad. A virtual private network, or VPN , could be of assistance, allowing you to connect to your desired streaming service through a server that will let you stream any match as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

How to watch Australian Open live stream in the US

In America, we're relying on ESPN and the Tennis Channel to live stream the Australian Open. This makes Australian Open live streams a whole lot more accessible than a lot of other sporting tournaments that happen outside of the country and live on premium channels.

That means those with access can enjoy it on TV as part of their usual subscription package. Even cord-cutters get the Aussie Open, as these channels are on multiple live TV services.

ESPN Plus is a great place for live streaming the Australian Open, as it's got more than 1,400 hours of action from the tournament. Otherwise, check out

How to live stream Australian Open tennis in the UK

Eurosport is the home of Australian Open 2020 live streams in the United Kingdom. Subscriptions may be acquired from Sky, TVPlayer and Virgin Media.

Streaming the event outside of those packages, can be done via Eurosport Player, which has its own app. The service is £6.99 per month, or £39.99 annually.

How to watch Australian Open live streams in Australia

Channel 9, as usual, is Australia's destination for Australian Open live streams. That means you've got the options to watch it on your TV or with their app.

How to watch Australian Open live streams in Canada

TSN has Aussie Open tennis locked down, along with the other Grand Slam tennis events. That means it's available through traditional TV broadcasts and online streaming (including TSN's app).

How to watch Australian Open live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis live stream Australian Open action on Sky NZ, which includes access on mobile devices — which, yes, includes tablets — in the Sky Go app.