How to watch An Audience With Kylie online — release date and time

Aussie superstar Kylie Minogue was back in London for a one-off show. The gig at the Royal Albert Hall took place a week ago and was, unsurprisingly, almost impossible to get tickets for. However, fans are lucky, lucky, lucky because ITV is broadcasting it under its “An Audience With” banner on Sunday on ITV 1 and streaming on ITVX.

An Audience With Kylie premiere date, time, TV channel An Audience With Kylie streams from Sunday, December 10.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m ET / 11:45 p.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 11)

Kylie’s performance is the first “An Audience With” show since Adele in 2021. Minogue herself performed one over 20 years ago, back in 2001. With decades worth of hits, not to mention a new album, to draw from, it promises to be a spectacle you just can’t get out of your head. We've been promised that there will be a "twist" on some of the songs too.

The evening is not just about the chart-toppers, though. Kylie will also be taking questions from the celeb-packed audience. She tends to be very forthcoming on talk shows, so this should be both revealing and great fun. Keep your eyes peeled for special guests popping up too.

Of course, the Royal Albert Hall is a very special venue that has seen some of the greatest musicians of all types perform over the years.

It’s an iconic artist in an iconic venue, so come on, come on and do the loco-motion over to ITVX, where you can stream An Audience With Kylie. All the details of how to watch the show for free are below.

An Audience With Kylie is available to watch for FREE in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

The show airs on ITV1 on Sunday at 7.45 p.m GMT. It also streams online on ITVX.

Can you watch An Audience With Kylie in the U.S.?

Unfortunately, like the British cuppa, An Audience With Kylie hasn't made it across the Atlantic to the U.S., and there's no way of watching it on American TV.

Can you watch An Audience With Kylie in Australia?

She's one of the country's biggest stars, so of course An Audience With Kylie is going to be shown in Australia. However, Aussies are going to have to wait until 2024, when the show will land on Channel 7. The exact date is still to be confirmed. It means though that viewers Down Under will be able to watch the performance online for free via the 7+ streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. In the meantime, you can watch the Big Bash League cricket, which is streaming on the same service. Going to be outside Oz for An Audience With Kylie? Simply use a VPN to access Channel 7 from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

Hits we could see performed at An Audience With Kylie

Spinning Around

The Loco-Motion

Can't Get You Out of My Head

All the Lovers

In Your Eyes