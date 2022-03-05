How to watch 2022 Independent Spirit Awards live stream online

The year's best indie movies and TV shows get the spotlight when you watch the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards online. The 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards are returning to an in-person ceremony, with hosts (and married couple) Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman.

2022 Spirit Awards start time, channel 2022 Independent Spirit Awards air Sunday, March 6.

Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

Watch on: IFC (via Sling TV or Fubo TV)

Stream on: AMC Plus

In years past, the Independent Spirit Awards aired on the Saturday before the Oscars. Their schedule has shifted, so now they take place as Academy members are voting.

The 2022 Spirit Award film nominees include The Lost Daughter, Drive My Car, Summer of Soul, Mike Mills, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Simon Rex, Ruth Negga and Oscar nominee Troy Kotsur.

TV nominees include Reservation Dogs, We Are Lady Parts, The Underground Railroad, Lee Jung-Jae of Squid Game.

This year's Robert Altman Award goes to the film Mass, its director Fran Kranz, casting directors and ensemble cast members including Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards online. Scroll down for the full list of nominees.

How to watch 2022 Independent Spirit Awards online from anywhere on Earth

Just because IFC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards if you're away from home. Watching the new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch 2022 Independent Spirit Awards in the US

U.S. viewers can watch the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards air Sunday, March 6 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on IFC.

IFC is available with a cable package. If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Top Chef live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Right now, you can check out the service with a 3-day free trial. The Sling Blue package comes with IFC and more than 40 other top channels, including AMC, CNN, Food Network, HGTV and TLC.

Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including IFC. Check out everything Fubo has to offer with a 7-day free trial.

The Spirit Awards are also streaming on AMC Plus, a streaming bundle that combines the best from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited.

The library contains originals, award-winning series, popular movies, festival favorites, plus horror, sci-fi, true crime, and thrillers. Subscribers also get early access to new episodes of hit series like The Walking Dead.

Subscribe to AMC Plus directly through the website, or through popular platforms like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video Channels. We recommend subscribing through Sling TV.

How to watch 2022 Independent Spirit Awards in Canada

Canadians can watch the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards on Hollywood Suite, if they get the channel through their provider.

If you are traveling in Canada and want to access the streaming services you already pay for, you'll need ExpressVPN.

How to watch 2022 Independent Spirit Awards in the UK

Bad news for Brits: It doesn't look like the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards are being broadcast on any UK channels.

Travelers who want to access their paid services can do so with ExpressVPN.

2022 Independent Spirit Awards nominations

Best Feature

A Chiara

C'mon C'mon

The Lost Daughter

The Novice

Zola

Best Director

Janicza Bravo – Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Lauren Hadaway – The Novice

Mike Mills – C'mon C'mon

Ninja Thyberg – Pleasure

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins Jr. – Jockey as Jackson Silva

Frankie Faison – The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain as Kenneth Chamberlain Sr.

Michael Greyeyes – Wild Indian as Makwa

Udo Kier – Swan Song as Pat Pitsenbarger

Simon Rex – Red Rocket as Mikey Saber

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Fuhrman – The Novice as Alex Dall

Brittany S. Hall – Test Pattern as Renesha Bell

Patti Harrison – Together Together as Anna

Taylour Paige – Zola as Aziah "Zola" King

Kali Reis – Catch the Fair One as Kaylee "K.O." Uppashaw

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo – Zola as Abegunde "X" Olawale

Meeko Gattuso – Queen of Glory as Pitt

Troy Kotsur – CODA as Frank Rossi

Will Patton – Sweet Thing as Adam

Chaske Spencer – Wild Indian as Teddo

Best Supporting Female

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter as Young Leda Caruso

Amy Forsyth – The Novice as Jamie Brill

Ruth Negga – Passing as Clare Bellew

Revika Reustle – Pleasure as Joy

Suzanna Son – Red Rocket as Strawberry

Best Screenplay

Nikole Beckwith – Together Together

Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris – Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Mike Mills – C'mon C'mon

Todd Stephens – Swan Song

Best First Screenplay

Sheldon D. Brown and Matthew Fifer – Cicada

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr. – Wild Indian

Shatara Michelle Ford – Test Pattern

Fran Kranz – Mass

Michael Sarnoski and Vanessa Block – Pig

Best First Feature

7 Days

Holler

Queen of Glory

Test Pattern

Wild Indian

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Flee

In the Same Breath

Procession

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best Cinematography

Ante Cheng and Matthew Chuang – Blue Bayou

Lol Crawley – The Humans

Tim Curtin – A Chiara

Eduard Grau – Passing

Ari Wegner – Zola

Best Editing

Affonso Gonçalves – A Chiara

Ali Greer – The Nowhere Inn

Lauren Hadaway and Nathan Nugent – The Novice

Joi McMillon – Zola

Enrico Natale – The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Best International Film

Compartment No. 6 ( Estonia / Finland / Germany / Russia)

Drive My Car ( Japan)

Parallel Mothers ( Spain)

Pebbles ( India)

Petite Maman ( France)

Prayers for the Stolen ( Mexico)

Best New Scripted Series

Blindspotting (Starz)

It's a Sin (Channel 4)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)

We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Black and Missing (HBO)

The Choe Show (FX)

The Lady and the Dale (HBO)

Nuclear Family (HBO)

Philly D.A. (PBS)

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series

Olly Alexander – It's a Sin as Ritchie Tozer (Channel 4)

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus as Armond (HBO)

Michael Greyeyes – Rutherford Falls as Terry Thomas (Peacock)

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game as Seong Gi-hun (Netflix)

Ashley Thomas – Them: Covenant as Henry Emory (Prime Video)

Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series

Deborah Ayorinde – Them: Covenant as Livia "Lucky" Emory (Prime Video)

Jasmine Cephas Jones – Blindspotting as Ashley Rose (Starz)

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad as Cora Randall (Prime Video)

Jana Schmieding – Rutherford Falls as Reagan Wells (Peacock)

Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts as Amina (Channel 4)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Reservation Dogs: Paulina Alexis, Funny Bone, Lane Factor, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, Sarah Podemski, and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

John Cassavetes Award

(The award is given to the best feature made for under $500,000; award given to the writer, director, and producer)

Cryptozoo

Jockey

Shiva Baby

Sweet Thing

This Is Not a War Story

Robert Altman Award

Robert Altman Award

(The award is given to one film's director, casting director, and ensemble cast)

Mass – Fran Kranz (director), Henry Russell Bergstein (casting director), Allison Estrin (casting director), Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, and Breeda Wool

Producers Award

The award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

*Lizzie Shapiro

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Someone to Watch Award

The award recognizes talented filmmakers of singular vision who have not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

*Alex Camilleri – Luzzu

Gillian Wallace Horvat – I Blame Society

Michael Sarnoski – Pig

Truer than Fiction Award

The award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.

*Jessica Beshir – Faya Dayi

Debbie Lum – Try Harder!

Angelo Madsen Minax – North by Current