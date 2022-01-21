How to reserve your Samsung Galaxy S22 now — and get $50 in credit

You can now reserve your slot for placing a preorder on the next Samsung Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy tablet. While precise details on the devices still remain a mystery, we know that Samsung Unpacked 2022 will happen some time in February. That's when we expect to see the new Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

If you're a Samsung devotee and ready to upgrade, Samsung is offering reservations for preorders of the next Galaxy smartphone and tablet via its website. As an added bonus, you'll get a free $50 Samsung credit with your preorder. Since prices on the devices are unknown, you only need to enter your name and email at this time. Samsung will follow up with more details as we get closer to the launch date. The $50 credit must be used during the preorder timeframe.

Galaxy phone/tablet reservation: free $50 credit @ Samsung

Samsung is now taking preorders for its next Galaxy smartphone and tablet. Reserve your preorder slot now via Samsung, and you'll get a $50 Samsung credit toward the purchase of other Galaxy devices. (You must use the credit during the preorder timeframe).

Of all the three new Galaxy phones we could see next month, the rumored Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to make the biggest splash. It will incorporate elements of the Galaxy Note, including a Note-like design and more powerful specs. New hardware could include a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD 120Hz adaptive display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 40MP front camera, 108MP rear camera, 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto lens.

It's rumored that the entire S22 lineup could undergo a $100 price hike, which could explain why Samsung recently launched the budget friendly $699 Galaxy S21 FE.

Meanwhile, the rumored Galaxy Tab S8 could house a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and from 128GB to 512GB of storage. There will also be a variety of Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/5G models to choose from.

Make sure to keep it locked to Tom's Guide for the latest Samsung news as it appears.