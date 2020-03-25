How to get Fitbit Premium free for 90 days

Fitbit Premium, Fitbit's exclusive workout membership, is now free for 90 days when you sign up to stay in shape while stuck at home.

Normally Fitbit Premium memberships cost $9.99 (£8.99) per month, and come with a one-week free trial. The offer right now extends the complimentary trial to more than 12 weeks, or three months, of on-demand fitness content.

If you already own a Fitbit, like the Fitbit Versa 2 or Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Premium offers expansive insights into your health and wellness data. Though it features thousands of workout classes, Fitbit Premium is particularly useful for a detailed summary of your sleep quality.

Free Fitbit Premium unlocks thousands of workouts you can use from your wrist or your smartphone. You can choose to watch class videos, or listen to a trainer guide you while you use some of the best home gym equipment. There's plenty of classes that don't require dumbbells or a treadmill as well.

As long as you cancel your Fitbit Premium subscription before the trial period is over, you won't pay a dime for any of these features. (And you can always set a reminder on your phone to help you remember to cancel.) With those savings, you can look at the best Fitbit deals, or simply take advantage of free training during this time when you're likely spending your days indoors.