The Galaxy Z Flip is a compact, foldable smartphone designed to rival the new Motorola Razr. However, Samsung's new phone will be available in limited quantities only, so we're showing you how and where to buy the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung's new pocket-friendly phone will be available starting Friday, February 14 at 12:01am ET. It'll cost $1,380 at AT&T, Best Buy, Sprint, and Samsung. (There will also be a Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition).

The Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch foldable Super AMOLED screen (2636 x 1080), Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also sports two 12MP rear cameras and a 10MP front-facing camera. When flipped open, the base of the phone doubles as a tripod. It also enables Samsung's Flex Mode, which makes the top half of the screen serve as your viewing area, whereas the bottom half displays all the appropriate control buttons.

Not every carrier will get Samsung's new phone, so we're showing you how and where to buy the Galaxy Z Flip.

(Prefer a more traditional Galaxy phone? Here are the best Galaxy S20 deals you can get ahead of its release).

Best Buy

If the Galaxy Z Flip's $1,380 price tag is holding you back, Best Buy is already taking up to $350 off Samsung's new foldable phone with activation and trade-in of select smartphones. You'll get $50 off for activating your phone during purchase and if you have a Galaxy S10 Plus or newer device, you'll also get a $300 trade-in credit toward the purchase of your new Galaxy Z Flip. Best Buy's offer is valid through March 29.

Sprint

Sprint is one of the few carriers that will offer the Galaxy Z Flip. Lease it via Sprint's 18-month Flex plan and you'll pay $57.50/month. This lease includes the Galaxy Forever option, which lets you switch to any new Galaxy phone at the end of 12 months. Alternatively, you can opt to buy your Galaxy Z Flip after your 18-month lease is through.

AT&T

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available online and in select AT&T stores as of February 14. AT&T is not releasing any details at the moment,m which means we'll have to wait a few more hours to see what promos the carrier may offer.

Samsung

Both the Galaxy Z Flip and the Thom Browne Edition will be available for purchase at Samsung starting on Friday, February 14. Samsung hasn't announced any promotions, so we'll have to wait till Valentine's Day to see if there will be any Galaxy Z Flip deals to take advantage of.