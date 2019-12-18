Holiday laptop deal: Pick up the Dell XPS 13 for just $849

Looking for a last minute holiday laptop deal? Then you might be interested in this excellent deal we found on our favorite ultraportable Dell laptop.

For a limited time, you can get the 2019 Dell XPS 13 (9380) for $849.99 direct from Dell. Traditionally priced at $1,368, that's a generous $519 off and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this laptop. It's also one of the best holiday laptop deals we've seen this season.

Dell XPS 13 (9380): was $1,368 now $849 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops of 2019. Dell currently has this Editor's Choice laptop on sale for $849.99. That's $519 off one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration. It packs a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our Dell XP3 13 review, we liked its slim and comfortable keyboard. We rated it 4 out of 5 stars and gave it the Editor's Choice award for its overall good performance.

At 2.7 pounds, the 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.3~0.5-inch system will never weigh you down (you have responsibilities to avoid that). And it’s small enough to fit in just about any backpack or messenger bag. Heck, it can even sidle into a purse or two. It’s lighter than most of its competition, including the Razer Blade Stealth, HP Spectre x360 and even the MacBook Air.

In real world testing, we found the XPS 13's Whiskey Lake CPU's performance impressive. There were no hiccups while we smoothly streamed a Netflix movie while running 25 Chrome tabs, one of which had a Twitch stream.

When it comes to connectivity, the Dell XPS 13 accommodates a multitude of peripherals. It packs two Thunderbolt 3 ports with power delivery, DisplayPort, USB-C 3.1, a microSD card reader, and a headset jack.

For such a slim laptop, the XPS 13 has a great, well-spaced, island-style keyboard backlit with large keys. On a full charge, the XPS 13 will give you 12 hours and 22 minutes. That's well above the 8:30 category average for mainstream laptops.

Simply put, the Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop for the money. It's all around functionality makes its suitable for students and business pros alike.