Heat vs. Celtics live stream: How to watch NBA Playoffs game 7, start time, channel

And this is the final Heat vs. Celtics live stream, after a raucous Saturday night game that went down to the very last second. And we now have one more NBA Playoff live stream back in Boston.

Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 live stream cheat sheet Date: Monday (May 29)

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. AEDT

Watch in the U.S.: TNT on Sling TV

Watch from anywhere: with ExpressVPN.

Boston's Game 6 win almost didn't happen, but Derrick White tipped Marcus Smart's shot (which had went in and out) in the last fraction of a seconds. Terrible defensive rebounding from Miami has hurt them these last three games, but hurt more tonight.

For Miami, this was a too little, too late game for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Both contributed very late in the game, with clutch free throws from Jimmy Buckets. While Butler put 24 on the boards by the end, Adebayo only contributed 11.

No team, as we've all said, has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a 7-game series in the NBA playoffs. Also, they're the first to get this far with a home game for Game 7.

DraftKings, at the time of publication, has the odds for the Celtics (-330) as favorites, and Heat (+275) as the underdogs. So, betting $275 on the winning Heat would earn you $275, and a $330 bet on the winning Heat would net you $100.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Heat vs. Celtics live stream online:

How to watch Heat vs. Celtics live streams from anywhere on Earth with a VPN

Having trouble actually getting TNT? Even if you can't watch the Heat vs. Celtics live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Heat vs. Celtics live streams in the U.S.

The Heat vs. Celtics live stream is on TNT at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on Monday (May 29).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch it and all of the NBA playoff games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it doesn't have TNT.

Instead, consider Sling TV, one of the best streaming services, which has TNT. For future NBA playoff live streams, ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, which is available through Sling Orange. ABC is also available in select markets for Sling Blue. Those markets are Chicago (WLS), Fresno (KFSN), Houston (KTRK), Los Angeles (KABC), New York (WABC), Philadelphia (WPVI), Raleigh-Durham (WTVD) and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose (KGO). All but Fresno, Houston and Raleigh will pay $5 more per month for ABC in either Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue.

Sling is 50% off for the first month making it a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs. Sling Orange also gets you ESPN, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Of course, you can also watch the games on the more expensive services, such as YouTube TV ($73 per month), Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month) and DirecTV Stream ($75 per month).

ABC can be pulled down with one of the best TV antennas.

Heat vs. Celtics series schedule

All times Eastern

* = if necessary

Game 1: Heat 123 , Celtics 116

, Celtics 116 Game 2: Heat 111 , Celtics 105

, Celtics 105 Game 3: Heat 128 , Celtics 102

, Celtics 102 Game 4: Celtics 116 , Heat 99

, Heat 99 Game 5: Celtics 110 , Miami 97

, Miami 97 Game 6: Celtics 104 , Miami 103

, Miami 103 Game 7 @ Boston on Mon., May 29 @ 8:30 p.m., on TNT

Heat vs. Celtics live streams around the world

How to watch Heat vs. Celtics live streams in the UK

NBA fans in the U.K. can watch the Heat vs. Celtics live stream on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena. It begins at 1:30 a.m. BST on Monday (May 30).

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £24/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. Pricing starts at £11.98 for day & mobile month membership, with month-long access for £34.99.

Not in the U.K. right now? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN.

Heat vs. Celtics live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch the Heat vs. Celtics live stream on TSN. It's airing on TSN4 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Can you watch Heat vs. Celtics live streams in Australia?

Probably. Aussies can watch the 2023 Playoff live streams on Kayo Sports, a major destination for NBA action. ESPN Australia, if you get it, is another means, but it's unclear if either will host the Heat vs. Celtics live stream.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN.