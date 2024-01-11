Greenworks electric scooter battery can also power your lawnmower and leaf blower

While the best electric scooters are great in their own right, they're pretty much a single-use device. Greenworks, the maker of a range of electric-powered lawncare equipment and power tools, has other ideas.

At CES 2024, the company showed off its Stealth series electric scooter, which has fairly modest specs, but has one unique feature: Its batteries can be removed and used in other Greenworks products. While Greenworks announced the electric scooter back in September, CES was the first opportunity we had to see it in person.

First, the specs: The Greenworks Stealth — it's not very stealthy — has a 350W rear hub motor, a top speed of 18.6 miles per hour, and a max range of 14 miles. It rides on 10-inch tubeless tires, and supports a max weight of 265 pounds. In addition, it has a front drum brake, rear electric brake, white LED headlight, red rear LED taillight, a front dampening shock suspension and rear central shaft suspension. All pretty standard stuff.

But where the Stealth stands out is its removable batteries: Underneath the deck is a door that opens to reveal two ports for Greenworks' 24V batteries, as well as storage for two more batteries, should you want to extend your range even further.

So, it potentially solves two problems: First, you can swap out the batteries for fresh ones should you run out of charge. We've seen other electric scooters with swappable batteries, but none that are as small as those on Greenworks.

And, because Greenworks has a large portfolio of battery-powered products — it has more than 125 devices that use the same battery as the scooter — you can get more use out of the batteries than just zipping around town.

The Greenworks Stealth series is currently listed for $649 on Greenworks.com, and is marked as sold out, but the scooter won't officially go on sale until later in 2024. Replacement 24V, 2Ah batteries cost $59 each on Greenworks site.

The Stealth scooter is just one of several rideables shown off by Greenworks at CES; the company is also launching two electric bikes, an electric Go-Kart, and an electric utility vehicle.

